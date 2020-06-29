Simple ways to bring a little joy and sunshine to your life in these gloomy times

Image source: Getty/indianexpress.com Image source: Getty/indianexpress.com

Just about anywhere you look right now, all you can see is news about the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it is wreaking across the world. Whether it’s the news or your social media feed, the stories range from falling economies to rising coronavirus cases to job and income loss. And while it’s important to be informed of the situation as it unfolds, it is easy for anxiety, worry and depression to build due to this constant negative chatter.

At some point, it’s on us to turn the narrative around and do something more productive and enjoyable with our time than let gloomy news fill our heads. We may not be able to go outside and do the things we usually do, but we can make life within our four walls cheerful if we try.

Work on your physical health

Image source: Getty Image source: Getty

There’s no doubting that you miss going on your daily walks or to the gym. But working out at home can be equally fun and rewarding if you know how to make it. Download an exercise app to help make home workouts enjoyable or sign up for online ones. There are plenty of fitness instructors stuck at home too, and they are offering online classes. Try something you haven’t done before, like Zumba or Pilates, and switch things up every once in a while so that it stays interesting. Along with feeling more energetic, you’ll enjoy better sleep, and it will have a positive impact on your mood and mind. And all you need is a laptop and an internet connection.

Make time for family

Image source: Getty Image source: Getty

Most people think that because they now spend days on end at home, that it qualifies as family time. But that isn’t necessarily true. Spending quality time with the family involves doing fun things and enjoying each other’s company. If you spend your weekdays working or attending to your kid’s online classes, make time on the weekend for fun activities like board or online games. If you have extended family quarantining somewhere else, you should take some time out to talk to them. This is the time for summer vacations so you could also arrange calls for kids with their cousins. Staying connected with the loved ones is important right now and even various services have been doing everything to make sure of that. While Airtel already offered the best voice app experience and download speed in India (Opensignal report), it’s been offering even faster mobile internet to ensure we can have seamless video calls with our loved ones. It was also the first telecom operator to offer Wi-Fi Calling in India making sure that even if the network is a little elusive indoors, we can make HD calls to any number. When these services are thinking so much for you, make the best of the family time.

Upskill your abilities

Image source: Getty Image source: Getty

If you are living away from loved ones and find yourself with more time on your hands than you know what to do with, consider upskilling your abilities. Whether it is learning a new language, increasing your digital marketing knowledge, learning about mobile or web development or honing your leadership skills, there are plenty of online courses available that can help boost your career and hobbies. And Airtel customers don’t have to look very far to start sharpening their skills. The brand is offering a free lifetime membership with Shaw Academy, which provides more than 40 online courses in various fields like Business, Technology, Design, Marketing, Photography and more. Not only is this a great way to spend any free time you have, but at the end of it all, you’ll have come out of this situation with a few more capabilities under your belt, and it’s sure to add to your professional offerings.

Plan virtual playdates for kids:

As tough as the limited movement is on adults, it’s equally tough on kids. They’re stuck indoors all day, unable to go outside or play with friends, which could hamper their social skills. Well, you can make this time less frustrating for them. Form a group chat with other parents from your society or your kid’s friends and suggest a virtual playdate where they can all get on a group video call, where they can see and talk to each other. You can make it a little more interesting by having them all watch the same movie beforehand and then discuss it on their video call. You might have to brace yourself for a bit of chaos while they all talk to each other, but it will make their time indoors a bit more fun and entertaining.

Remember, the news all around can dampen your spirits, but finding a little joy and peace is not as difficult as you think in current times. It may not be as exciting as a holiday or road trip, but it will add a little balance and happiness, and everyone deserves that.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.