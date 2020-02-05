Safety of Low-calorie Sweeteners used in Sugar Free confirmed by Regulatory Authorities worldwide

Opting for Sugar Free will truly free you from health conditions that risk one’s well being. Opting for Sugar Free will truly free you from health conditions that risk one’s well being.

Sugar-free lifestyle has become a popular trend for those looking to lead healthy lives. And with people becoming more calorie-conscious and transitioning to a sugar-free lifestyle, ‘Sugar Free’ and other low-calorie sweeteners have made their way into the diets of the health-conscious people. By providing the taste of sweetness with minimal calories, low calories sweeteners like Sugar Free have helped countless people achieve their health and fitness goals. While the calorie-cutting benefits and growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners have made them popular, they have also remained controversial in mainstream media over the years of their existence. This is because of the many myths related to their alleged side-effects on human health. Though wide-spread, these myths remain just that — myths. There’s no conclusive evidence to establish that aspartame and sucralose, the key ingredients used in Sugar Free, cause any health problems.

Approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

Aspartame is one of the most exhaustively studied substances in the human food supply, with more than 100 studies supporting its safety.2 FDA scientists have reviewed scientific data regarding the safety of aspartame in food and concluded that it is safe for the general population under certain conditions. {USFDA} [G H] All approved low or no-calorie sweeteners have undergone thorough risk assessments by food safety authorities globally before being approved for use inf the market. Sucralose has been extensively studied and more than 110 safety studies were reviewed by FDA in approving the use of sucralose as a general purpose sweetener for food .{USFDA} [A]. This shows that products like Sugar Free do not have any side-effects*.

Determined Safe by European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) & World Health Organization (WHO)

Recent studies and extensive research in Europe and the United States have confirmed the safety of the sweeteners used in Sugar Free. Aspartame and its breakdown products are safe for human consumption at current levels of exposure, EFSA concludes in its first full risk assessment of this sweetener. To carry out its risk assessment, EFSA has undertaken a rigorous review of all available scientific research on aspartame and its breakdown products, including both animal and human studies.8 {EFSA} [A] Studies reviewed in the risk assessment include the 112 original documents on aspartame that were submitted to support the request for authorization of aspartame in the early 1980s. {EFSA} [B] Based on recommendations from the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Food, and a joint FAO/WHO expert committee on food additives4, it has been concluded that aspartame is safe for human intake.

Thus even reputed world health bodies have concluded that there are no side-effects of the low calorie sweeteners.

Low-calorie sweeteners — Role in weight-control

Low-calorie sweeteners are a palatable way to lower the calorie intake and may aid weight loss7 . Replacing sugar with these sweeteners is a great way of reducing the diet’s energy while preserving the palatability of foods and beverages. When they’re used in place of sugar, they can help reduce the net energy (calorie) intake and assist in weight management. Also, unlike sugar, they don’t raise the blood sugar level. 5, 6

Reducing the sugar burden — Sugar Free is your “Guilt-free” sweetener

Regular tea drinkers need to ditch sugar in favor of Sugar Free. Adding Sugar Free to your diet allows you to satisfy your cravings for tea without the guilt. Also, you need less of it to provide the same amount of sweetness.

For weight watchers and diabetics, it’s important to remember that there is no “magic bullet” solution that can make them achieve their health goals. But smart use of low-calorie sweeteners, along with healthy lifestyle practices can certainly help them reach their weight-loss goals. All in all, low-calorie sweeteners should be consumed in moderation for best outcomes, and users should not worry about their ill-effects as they have been thoroughly investigated for safety.

References-

* As per published literature on APIs. ADI (Acceptable daily intake) for Sucralose is 5mg/kg body weight/day and Aspartame is 40mg/kg body weight/day

*Aspartame is not recommended for Phenylketonurics

Sugar Free Gold & Natura contains artificial sweeteners and is for calorie-conscious. They are not recommended for children.

