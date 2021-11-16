Rajasekar has suffered for 28 years. A ₹5 crore drug will end his suffering forever

Suffering became an integral part of Rajasekar’s life really early on. When he was just a toddler, he was diagnosed with a rare disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – Type 2. Throughout his childhood, Rajasekar was wheel-chair bound when his friends were running around and playing field sports. At age 12, his misery worsened as his spine began to curve.

Rajasekar’s ribs started growing unusually large and his hips and shoulders became uneven due to Scoliosis. He could no longer even stand up as his leg muscles had atrophied significantly. This meant Rajasekar became completely dependent on his mother for even the simplest daily tasks and needs such as eating, bathing and going to the washroom. It became difficult for him to even go to school as hurtful comments and stares began to take a toll on his mental health.

Victory Against All Odds

But Rajasekar wanted to make his parents, who were uneducated, proud. He found inner strength and continued going to school with the help of his mother, who carried him to school every day. His grades kept getting better with time and he began topping his class. It was almost a miracle when Rajasekar completed Bachelors of Science with excellent grades.

Rajasekar's mother has been his support

Rajasekar’s Disease Has a Cure

All throughout his struggles, Rajasekar’s mother has been his support and guiding light. She always reminded him, “What others think of you doesn’t matter. What truly matters is what you make of yourself even when the world seems against you.”

Rajasekar is now 28-years-old. He deserves a life of freedom and his courageous mother too deserves to see her son living independently. The silver lining is that there’s a cure for his disease.

Save Rajasekar with ₹5 crore drug – Evrysdi

Veteran doctors at Sri Ramachandra Medical Center have confirmed that Evrysdi can give Rajasekar a new life. But the enormous cost of ₹5 crores is too prohibitive. The cure is so expensive that it’s impossible for his family to afford.

Evrysdi is Rajasekar’s final hope. Your help – regardless of the amount – will take him a step closer to the freedom that he thoroughly deserves.

Evrysdi can give Rajasekar a new life

