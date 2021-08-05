Pricked with multiple tubes & needles, my newborn is in pain & fighting to survive; Donate to save him

This little baby needs your help - donate now

What is a mothers only one true wish? To have a healthy baby. But unfortunately, Elizabeth struggles every day as she’s forced to watch her baby struggle for survival.

Elizabeth and Sivakumar welcomed their bundle of joy in March 2021. But to their greatest horror, the baby was born premature.

The day when Elizabeth felt the excruciating contractions and her uterus started bleeding profusely, she was aware that it was too early for the delivery.

“The pain was worse than anything I’ve ever experienced. The bleeding didn’t stop. I felt extremely dizzy,” recalls Elizabeth.

Her blood pressure was fluctuating due to which she had to be admitted to a hospital immediately. Because of the high risk of losing the pregnancy, the doctors at Erode Emergency Care carried out the procedure to deliver the baby. The baby born was fragile and extremely sensitive to the environment, thus he had to be placed in the NICU.

Sivakumar works as a coolie. His monthly income is merely Rs 5,500. Since Sivakumar and Elizabeth’s baby is facing several complications such as acute renal failure, respiratory issues and seizures, the doctors have asked them to arrange Rs 10 lakh ($ 13441.25) for his treatment.

For Sivakumar this is a huge amount and he has no idea how to collect such an amount. Distressed about the condition of their child, both the parents feel powerless. Working as a coolie, there is no way Sivakumar can get a loan from banks.

Now, you are the one and only hope for this struggling family!

A few years ago, Elizabeth had an unfortunate miscarriage which has left her scarred for life. Now she doesn’t have the strength and will to lose another child! Her life will be devastated.

Don’t let the parents and family go through the pain of losing another child. Donate now and save their baby.