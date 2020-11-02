Pricked With Multiple Tubes And Pipes, My Baby Is Fighting For His Life… Your Help Can Save Him

A mother’s pain to see her child suffering is the worst. Let’s come together to help Rachana, save her little baby boy

Only a mother can understand Rachna’s grief and pain. It feels like every day a part of her dies just by looking at her baby’s critical condition. But she is helpless in every possible way. Be it financially, emotionally, or psychologically.

How much ever she prays to God for her baby’s well-being, doesn’t feel enough. How much ever she sought out for help to save her only child, doesn’t feel enough. And how much ever she tries to tell herself that her newborn would be fine, doesn’t feel enough.

It’s like her entire life is hanging on a thread that can tear apart any time if her baby succumbs to his miseries.

But life was not always this wretched and hopeless for Rachna. There were times of happiness that consumed her entire being and drifted her to cloud nine.

And her pregnancy was one of those. Knowing that a little life, a tiny baby is budding inside her felt miraculous and yet so very humbling. Her happiness knew no bounds and how much ever she thanked God for this blessing didn’t suffice.

Every day she took good care of herself and did every possible thing to keep the little one inside her healthy and happy.

She had even started knitting tiny outfits for the little guest and had already listed several names for her baby.

But little did Rachna know that soon her life was going to get caught up in a whirlwind of miseries and shake her entire being to its core.

The day Rachna went into labor, her entire body was writhing in pain. But the sweet longings and joys of finally being able to hold her baby in her arms clouded all the pain and agony.

She was ready to endure all the world’s pain if it meant she could finally have her baby in her arms.

But unfortunately, the future had other plans for her.

When the nurse finally informed Rachna that she had given birth to a baby boy, she was ecstatic. All she longed for at that moment, was to see her baby’s face.

But all her longings and joys were crushed brutally when the nurse informed her that her baby had to be rushed to the NICU due to prematurity related complications.

Hearing this, Rachna’s heart shattered into a million pieces and she tried to escape from the sickening bed and the confined room just to get a glimpse of her baby boy.

But the nurses and doctors obstructed her and held her tightly, promising her that her little one would be fine.

When Rachna finally got to see her baby, her legs gave away on her and she broke down into a sobbing mess.

“What has happened to my baby? Why is he covered in so many pipes and tubes? Doctor, please tell me he’ll be fine.” Rachna asked as she wept uncontrollably.

“Due to premature birth, your baby is suffering from several life-threatening complications. He has multiple organ dysfunction and respiratory issues. Only prolonged hospitalization along with respiratory and medical support can save his life. But it would cost Rs 25 lakh ($ 33997.18).” the doctor in charge informed her.

Even though all of this in itself was too much to take in, the cost of the NICU treatment was even more shocking and heart-wrenching.

Coming from a poverty-stricken background, Rachna and her husband somehow manage to make ends meet. With her husband’s meager salary, it’s already difficult to stay afloat. Then how on earth will they ever be able to gather such a huge amount?

From selling every single valuable they had to begging and borrowing money from every single person they know, Rachna and her husband have given it their all but still, they have nothing close to Rs 25 lakh ($ 33997.18).

Now only you are their sole hope.

Your generous donations hold the power of giving life to someone and spreading happiness and joys. Therefore, we urge you to donate for Rachana’s baby and give this mother a reason to live. Let’s do our best – pray and donate.

