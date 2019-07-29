Plan a trip to Australia with a hassle-free Visa Application Process

Visiting a foreign land could take a lot of efforts and planning. Digitization, however, has resolved most of our concerns today and the travel industry is certainly making the most of it and Australia is ahead of the pack! With everything being processed online, obtaining a visa to the land down under is no longer a hassle. Don’t believe us? Here’s us debunking some of the common myths around the Australian visa application process. You will now have all good reasons to exploresome of the rare, yet fabulous natural wonders of Australia.

Myth 1: You can only apply for your Australian visitor visa manually

Fact: False! In mid-2017, the Department of Home Affairs (formerly the Department of Immigration and Border Protection) extended online lodgement of visitor visa applications to all Indian nationals, and strongly urged online applications.

What does this mean for you? Easy visa applications! You can apply for your Australian tourist or business visa (subclass 600) anytime, anywhere. With your permission, the online form can also be completed by a third party such as a family member here in India, or in Australia or even a travel agent. All you’ve to do is visit ImmiAccount at https://online.immi.gov.au/lusc/login, create your ImmiAccount (which you can use to track your application, and for future applications too), fill in the visitor form details, submit the scans of your documents, make online payment and voilà, your visa application is submitted. Convenient, isn’t it?

Myth 2: You need to go to the Department of Home Affairs or Visa Application Centre for personal interview and biometrics

Fact: For Indian nationals, there is no need to visit the Department of Home Affairs or the Visa Application Centre. Yes, you read that right! This means no last-minute rush, no anxiety or stress about factoring in time for a visa interview or even having to travel to the Australian High Commission. If further information or an interview is required, it will all be managed through your online ImmiAccount, over the phone, or by email.

PS: One of the most common reasons applicants are contacted about their application is because they failed to provide all the required information. Just be mindful of this while filling in the details in your online visa application form and you are all set for Australia!

Myth 3: It takes forever for an Australian visa to get processed since the introduction of the online lodgement process

Fact: False. Visa processing times for both tourist and business visitor visas have actually improved! Based on the latest global visa processing times*, the majority of subclass 600 tourist visas are being finalized in less than 15 days, whilst the majority of subclass 600 business visitor visa are being finalized in less than eight days. And online lodgements are processed even quicker.

For most Indian travellers, if the application is complete and all your documents are in order, including any health and character checks if required, there should be no reason for your visa to be delayed.

If you do need your visa processed more quickly (as early as within 48 hours), you can apply under the fast track service. The charge for fast-track visitor visas is A$ 1,000 (approx. Rs. 49,000).

PS: If you are travelling with someone who needs a health check, such as travellers over 75 years, please factor in the time required to do a medical check-up at the authorized centers.

*Processing times as in June 2018. Processing times may vary depending on factors such as peak processing periods in particular locations. Click here to view the current global visa and citizenship processing times.

Myth 4: You need to submit your passport to the Department of Home Affairs

Fact: False! You don’t need to submit your passport for an Australian visa. All Australian visas are electronic and are verified online as you check in to your flight and on arrival to Australia. For the visa application process, you only need to submit a scanned copy of the first and last page of your passport as identity proof, as well as scans of stamped passport pages to verify your travel history. This means you can apply for an Australian visa while you are travelling with your passport. Very handy for frequent business travellers! Goodbye passport-waiting time!

Myth 5: An Australian visa is too expensive

Fact: For a visitor visa (subclass 600), the charges are A$ 145 which is roughly Rs. 7,100. The standard visa allows travel within 12 months, multiple entries, with a stay of up to 3 months from the date of each arrival. For applicants who travel frequently to Australia, the standard visa allows travel within 3 years. Longer stays can be requested and are considered case by case. If you apply online, there is no additional fees.