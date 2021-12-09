On the brink of the 5G experience: Here’s how it will change your life



5G is set to revolutionise how we interact with the world and each other, whether it is accessing healthcare remotely, self-driving cars, entertainment, or gaming. The promise of super-high speeds, low latency, and higher bandwidth will mean significant leaps in several fields, transforming how we live, work, connect and play.

In India, Airtel took the lead by becoming the first telecom company to test the technology way back in 2018. Since then, the company has conducted several successful live Airtel 5G tests across the country. The telecom operator recently partnered with Nokia to conduct India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz spectrum band on the outskirts of Kolkata. Earlier in the year, the telco tested live Airtel 5G services over a 4G spectrum in Hyderabad. The results – users experienced 10x speeds, 10x latency improvement, and 100x concurrency compared to 4G.

A commercial roll-out of 5G could mean a significant change for various sectors. Here are some.

Improved Healthcare

If we have learned anything in the last two years, it is the importance of accessible healthcare facilities. 5G is set to transform this space by increasing remote access to medical experts and providing personalised and preventative care. While you may already be consulting with doctors over video calls, low network speeds tend to cause lags, which can impact the transmission of correct information. 5G technology will resolve these issues by enabling the quick transfer of data, including heavy imaging files, such as MRIs. It will empower AI for precise and early diagnosis by transmitting real-time data across ultra-reliable networks. It will also enable real-time remote monitoring of patients through wearables and provide intervention when needed. Overall, this means improved medical care for you and your family. It also spells good news for the future of telemedicine, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023, according to a study by Market Research Future.

5G for Business

Much like healthcare, we have seen organisations and individual professionals up their tech game to adapt to remote and hybrid workspaces. This is another area that will experience efficiency with 5G. In fact, Airtel recently launched the ‘5G for Business’ initiative to test and fast-track the adoption of this new technology across businesses. The telecom provider is working with various global technology-driven and manufacturing companies to develop superior digital solutions. Its partnerships with brands such as Intel, Cisco, AWS, Accenture, Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart, and Ericsson, are helping India edge closer towards making the dream of a hyperconnected world a reality.

This is expected to result in smart healthcare, smart factories, 5G-powered quality inspection, digital twins, connected frontline workforces, and optimising technologies like IoT, AI, ML, AR, and VR. The combination of 5G with AR and VR could replicate physical workspace within the confines of your home. Lightning-fast speeds and low latency will help offices to stay remotely connected from locations around the world, improving collaboration and overall results.

Boost in the Education Sector

The COVID-19 pandemic marked the coming of age of online learning, with YouTube reportedly generating more than 1 billion visits per day through learning and education videos. The 5G expansion could mean freedom to download video tutorials and engage in live streaming while supporting instructors to provide value-added aids without worrying about connectivity at 100 times faster speeds than the current 4G technology. It would give you access to immersive learning environments and eventually level the playing field by ensuring anyone from anywhere has access to quality education from their smartphones and mobile devices.

According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report, the number of 5G subscriptions will bypass the 1 billion mark, and 5G will cover 20% of the global population by 2023. Its superspeed will also make Virtual and Augmented Reality possible, making the learning process more hands-on and innovative.

Next-level gaming and entertainment

With almost no latency, 5G technology will have a massive impact on connectivity. This will make online gaming a seamless experience for anyone from anywhere. Imagine downloading your favourite shows or movies in less than a minute, or enjoying an enhanced streaming quality with no lags or buffering. Mobile devices will be able to stream high-quality games at superspeeds, taking on-the-go multiplayer games and e-sports to another level. This means no need for expensive, high-end gaming equipment.

Airtel’s recent live Cloud Gaming demonstration, with ace gamers Mortal and Mamba in Manesar, Gurgaon, proved exactly that. Using mid-segment smartphones, the gamers enjoyed speeds of over 1 Gbps and latency in the range of 10 milliseconds on the test Airtel 5G network. The technology is set to unlock endless opportunities for gamers and game developers in India, which in turn will boost career opportunities and the gaming industry, as a whole.

Smart cities

As 5G constructs a smarter, fully connected and technologically driven future, we can look forward to smart cities, where AI could intuitively map traffic and alleviate congestion. A seamless 5G experience may also mean that cabs could be present where needed so you don’t have to wait for a booking endlessly. Intelligent automation powered by 5G will also translate into energy efficiency and enhanced security in the long run.

Virtual shopping

5G’s high bandwidth, combined with the possibilities of augmented reality, will make online shopping a thrilling, interactive experience; think real-time virtual trials and fitting rooms. This means you could try on the latest fashion apparel without leaving your home. 5G could also let you browse stores virtually, using AR and VR glasses. Stuck in rush-hour traffic and need to stock up on groceries? Your 5G-powered mobile phone will be able to check the inventory in nearby stores on the go and make this task quick and easy.

While we wait for 5G technology to be brought to the masses, there’s no doubt that the future definitely looks exciting!