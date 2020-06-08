No matter where you are in the world, these adorable Aussie wildlife creatures will add happiness to your days

Discovering Australia’s amazing wildlife, one of the main highlights for visitors to the country Discovering Australia’s amazing wildlife, one of the main highlights for visitors to the country

It’s no secret that Australia is famous for its amazing wildlife experiences. And while we wait for the world to open up, here’s them sending us some chilled out and happy vibes from the land down under.

Sit back and Relax with this contented Koala

Cute little Koala enjoying his nap-time in a tall gum tree Cute little Koala enjoying his nap-time in a tall gum tree

Wolverine the koala, who lives at Queensland’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary lives a ‘no worries’ lifestyle. Koala’s favourite way to unwind is a nice, long belly scratch which is an absolute delight to watch!

Fun fact: Koalas are picky eaters who eat only 50 out of 700 species of eucalypt leaves.

Slow down with this serene sea turtle

Sea turtle spotted over ocean currents on a glorious beach day Sea turtle spotted over ocean currents on a glorious beach day

Well, watching a sea turtle gently float in the ocean current is much more calm and beautiful than you think. With 17 pristine beaches surrounding Great Keppel Island in the Southern Great Barrier Reef, this soothing sea picks her favourite morning swim spots.

Snooze the alarm like this skeely Quokka

Baby Quokka sneaking in a bite from mama. isn’t it adorable? Baby Quokka sneaking in a bite from mama. isn’t it adorable?

Residing primarily on Western Australia’s Rottnest Island, Quokkas love to sleep and are the happiest of all animals. Watching them snuggle will certainly make your day. Learn how to make the most out of a slower pace of life from these cute little creatures.

Travel trip: Besides inhabiting the cozy little Quokka, Rottnest Island is also known for its picturesque scenery, a pleasant atmosphere, and some of the world’s finest beaches and pristine bays. Rottnest Island is full of outdoor adventure, so be sure to bring a bag packed with food, water, snorkels, and swimming costumes.

Let loose like South Australia’s Sea Lions

Wanna befriend a Sea-Lion? Wanna befriend a Sea-Lion?

Australian sea lions are fascinating and playful underwater antics that never stop in South Australia’s Port Lincoln. The Eyre Peninsula is full of unique wildlife experiences, one of which is the chance to dive into the water with these playful sea lions.

Tune in to virtual Kangaroo cuddles

Because love and affection is all you need Because love and affection is all you need

Nothing’s more blissful than holding a baby kangaroo in your arms. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a trip to Australia is incomplete without Kangaroo cuddles and you are guaranteed to see a Kangaroo or two while heading out in the city. Do visit the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, where you can befriend dozens of orphaned kangaroos that are rescued and rehabilitated, looking for just human affection.

Hang out the Australian way!

Little Koalas in action on the beautiful Central Coast Little Koalas in action on the beautiful Central Coast

Established in 1948, the Australian Reptile Park, New South Wales’ Central Coast, is regarded as one of the country’s premier attractions. Besides, the Central Coast makes a perfect seaside stay with pretty towns, picturesque beaches, and lush national parks.

Get active like this Wombat

The adorable Wombat The adorable Wombat

It’s not always easy to keep calm, and nobody knows this better than a southern hairy-nosed wombat at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs. Although they may not look fast-paced, the Southern Hairy-nosed Wombats can reach speeds of 40km an hour! Calm and yet fast as ever, interesting…

Don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to meet them. Here are some tips and tricks to plan your post-lockdown holiday to Australia.

