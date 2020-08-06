My Son Urgently Needs A Liver Transplant But I Cannot Afford It, Please Help

Now only your help can save Shlok’s life… it’s time to do our bit Now only your help can save Shlok’s life… it’s time to do our bit

Ashwini’s son, Shlok has been struggling from a very young age. When he was just 3 years old, he was admitted to a hospital due to swollen stomach and high fever. After an endoscopy blockage was found in his nerves. He was treated but post the treatment a few complications developed and so he had to be hospitalised again.

For the past few years, he has been shuttling between hospitals. Just when the family thought the worst was behind them but fate had something unfortunate planned for the future.



In March 2020 he was rushed to the hospital with stomach pains and shortness of breath. Doctors ran some tests and it was found out that he was suffering from Budd Chairi Syndrome along with Hepatopulmonary Syndrome. This meant that his liver was completely damaged and it had started affecting the lungs.

The condition is serious and the doctors have suggested that he urgently needs a liver transplant. His mother, Ashwini has been found to be a perfect match. The family has already experienced so much in the last 5 years and now they are scared of losing their son.



Shlok’s brother sat beside him and tried to divert his mind from the pain he was enduring. They talked about cars and superheroes and laughed together. Looking at all this made Ashwini cry.

She was seeing Shlok smile after a long time which made her even more scared that if she does not arrange the required amount for his treatment, she would never be able to save Shlok’s life.

The treatment is costing Rs 16.5 lakh ($ 22044.81).



Shlok has been through a lot of suffering in the years when children are supposed to enjoy life. Life has been unfair to him but with your support, it can be changed. Your contributions can help him get cured so that he can finally have the life he deserves.

Make it count! Please donate generously for little Shlok to live freely without the life-threatening disease he is going through…

