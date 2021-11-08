‘My daughter needs an urgent liver transplant. Help me save her’

Nasla weeps uncontrollably as she holds her five-month-old baby daughter close. Looking at her baby’s swollen belly, she cries, “How can fate be so cruel to a child? She has not even started to live her life. How could this happen to my baby?”

“Life was going smoothly. We didn’t have much, but we were happy. Our children’s laughter and smiles are all we need to keep us going.” The symptoms began a few months after little Fathima was born. She started getting ill, her stomach was swollen and her skin turned a pale yellow. Nasla and her husband, Ishaque, rushed her to hospital. The doctors there advised immediate surgery for the infant.

The shocked parents, who were determined to save their child, withdrew their life savings to pay for the procedure. Unfortunately, the surgery did not prove effective.

As Fathima’s condition persisted, the couple moved to the city to seek treatment at a bigger hospital. There, she was diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

The doctors informed Fathima’s parents that her only chance of survival is early liver transplant, which costs Rs 19 lakh ($ 25236.60). Ishaque matched as a donor, but they can’t go ahead with the transplant due to the expense.

“When I heard the cost of the procedure, I broke down. I felt helpless. Even if we work without a break, we will not be able to save the Rs 19 lakh ($ 25236.60) in time to save our baby’s life.”

Despite running helter-skelter and borrowing money from relatives, they can’t afford the transplant. All they had has been spent on previous treatments and travel. They have nobody to lend them a hand in their struggle to save their child’s life.

Now, they are forced to watch their daughter as she struggles to hang on to life every day.

Your donations are the only thing that can change this baby’s cruel fate.

Help Nasla save her child. Donate now.