Muthulakshmi’s twins need your urgent help to survive; they are fragile & fighting to live

“The thought of holding my babies in my arms and playing with them is my only happiness. After losing two children already, these babies are the only reason for me to live,” says Muthulakshmi.

When Aarumugam and I got married, I was ecstatic. All my life I’ve dreamed of having my own family. I love children, and I’ve wanted to be a mother more than anything else in this world.

Unfortunately, my dreams of being a mother have been cruelly shattered twice already.

"During our long marriage of 9 years, I have miscarried twice. Each time, my heart was completely shattered. When I gave birth to twins in January, I felt as if God had blessed me with both my babies that I had lost."

My twins mean more to me than anything in this world.

But my happiness after becoming a mother for the first time was only momentary. I didn’t even get to see my children.

Our twins were taken into the neonatal intensive care unit as soon as they came into this world. Because they were born premature, both of them had very poor health conditions and needed immediate life support to help them breathe.

Their lives are being threatened within just a few days of their arrival.

The twins both weighed less than a kilogram when they were born and their lungs couldn’t support them. They’re hooked to ventilators and feeding tubes to keep them alive.

It breaks my heart to see their tiny bodies struggle to move, held back by needles. I can’t look at them without crying. All I want is to take care of my children, like any other mother. Unfortunately, we don’t have the means to save our babies’ lives.

My husband works as a tailor. We can’t afford for him to stay with me and the twins, so he travels back to work from the hospital, a distance of more than 50 km, every single day.

Every time he leaves, he’s scared that his babies won’t be alive when he gets back.

His meagre salary is not enough to afford the necessary care to save our babies’ lives. Now, we have no option but to watch helplessly as our newborns struggle for survival.

We have nowhere else to turn and only you are our last hope. Please, don’t let me lose my children again.

I am begging you to please let me experience the joys of having a family, of being a mother. Please donate and save my little ones. Only your generous donations can help my little children and my family.