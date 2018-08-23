Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

“I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.” – Maya Angelou.

A true hero is someone who puts others before him, helping people in tough times, even when they least expect it. They are not just fictional characters. Heroes are real and they are there for you. Often hidden in plain sight, some of them may seem ordinary, but when the need arises, they can do extraordinary things. These heroes don’t get enough credit for what they do (and have the potential to do).

It’s time we acknowledged their presence and their silent contribution to our lives.

As the Green Lantern said, “No matter how bad things get, something good is out there, over the horizon.” Here are some heroes that might not make our day-to-day lives easier, but they certainly provide a blanket of safety and security when a crisis occurs.

1. Pets

It’s often said that your human friend might fail you, but a dog never will. Animals sometimes come to our rescue in unforeseen scenarios. We all have heard stories about dogs saving houses from burglars, or pets saving injured humans by alerting passers-by. For instance, there was a pet cat, who once battled a rabid dog to save a toddler. Another time, a heroic canine sacrificed her life saving a human from a shark attack! Even a cockatiel once alerted its owner when their house was on the brink of burning down. Our non-human friends can be true champions when push comes to shove and truly deserve all the love in the world.

2. Wills

A will is one of the most significant legal documents a person will ever sign. Although many of us don’t have one, we should. Primarily because personal belongings hold a lot of sentimental value and it should be the person concerned, rather than the state’s laws, to decide who gets their property when they die. Wills are hidden heroes because besides helping distribute your property and name an executor, they give the power to name guardians for children, forgive debts, and make donations.

3. Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Fire safety in buildings is a growing problem in urban India, and is also one of the most overlooked facets of modern living, even today. Most establishments like schools and offices don’t have smoke detectors and fire alarms installed, putting human lives at great risk. Installing a smoke detector might be a minor decision, but this hero can prove to be hugely advantageous in times of need. Besides giving mandatory fire safety training to employees and students, establishments should install smoke detectors at strategic places to ensure that even a minor spark is detected before anything horrible happens.

A similar, but even more uncommon hero is a carbon monoxide detector. These are slowly gaining popularity in India owing to increasing awareness about carbon monoxide poisoning.

4. Airbags

Your car has a safety device, the importance of which is often disregarded. Airbags are a highly-crucial feature that can prevent serious injuries on impact. Many auto manufacturers who have realized the importance of airbags have started offering these by default in their cars. But when given as an option, many people choose to buy a non-airbag variant of a car, just to save a few bucks, putting themselves and others in grave danger.

It is time we realized the importance of airbags and started opting for them in our cars. They might not increase the fuel efficiency or power of a vehicle but can surely provide the much-needed sense of security.

5. First-aid kits

First-aid kits are a must, even if you think they are pointless. Be it an accidental injury, a sprain, or a minor burn, first-aid kits can come in handy. Therefore, it is imperative to keep one well within reach at your home and at your workplace. Just like the other products, first-aid kits might not be used daily, but they are significant in helping us should an unforeseen accident occur.

6. Insurance

Insurance acts as your savior and helps you cope with life’s many uncertainties. No matter how much you plan out your life, there are some events, especially when it comes to your life and health, which you absolutely cannot predict. You may suddenly discover you’re dealing with a critical illness for which you lack sufficient funds, or you may feel the need to financially protect your loved ones after you’re gone. In both these scenarios, you and your family need a hero to make you feel safe and secure.

Thus, having both life insurance as well as health insurance is vital because the world we live in is full of risks and uncertainties. A good life insurance can provide you long term peace of mind, safeguards your loved ones, and helps them achieve their goals even when you’re not around. Simultaneously, a health cover can help pay your hospital bills without burning a hole in your pocket. Both these policies are distinct, but crucial, elements of your financial portfolio.

Many insurers today like HDFC Life offer you the dual benefits of life and health insurance in one integrated policy. HDFC Life’s Click 2 Protect Health Plan eases the buying process to a great extent. The plan is apt for everyone looking to buy insurance, primarily because it helps you to buy a health and a life insurance policy together without the hassle of going to two different insurers. And, that’s not all. There’s also a 5% discount* on the total premium on the purchase of the plan.

