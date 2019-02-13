Making your UK education more affordable

It is often assumed that education in the UK is more expensive compared to other countries. But this assumption is not correct. The UK is a more affordable study destination than both the USA and Australia. The UK offers students with options that allow them to graduate sooner, avail a host of scholarships and work with pay while they study, all of which contribute towards making their education more affordable.

The UK also offers a host of scholarships and financial support for aspiring students, artists, professionals and even entrepreneurs. There are also scholarships exclusively for Indian students such as the British Council India 70thAnniversary Scholarships and GREAT Education Scholarship. The UK has a generous offer to Indian students with over 800 scholarships available from universities, UK government and British Council each year, for various levels of study across fields.

UK universities offer short, diverse, flexible courses which allow students to manage their time and money more effectively, and graduate a lot sooner. Apart from full time and part time courses, UK universities also offer combined degrees, top-up degrees, conversion courses, sandwich courses and integrated degrees which help students graduate faster while still getting a quality education that makes them more employable. Undergraduate students can graduate in just three years in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (including engineering and law students) and start applying their study experience in the real world a lot sooner.

A sandwich course is one which includes at least one period based in a placement – often in industry or commerce – away from the university. Sandwich courses are more common amongst business-related subjects, but can also be found in a variety of other subjects, such as engineering, computer science, math and a handful of humanities disciplines.

While rules may vary from university to university, the visa rules allow students to undertake an internship, placement, or work up to 20 hours a week. Even for start-ups and entrepreneurs, the UK has introduced a route which allows graduates with a business idea to set up their business in the UK via the graduate entrepreneurship route. There are 2,000 places available each year.

While making one of the most crucial decisions of their lives, students need to make sure that they take fully informed, well-researched decisions. They need to choose a destination that prepares them to succeed in a competitive, global environment.