Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Albert Hadley, a legend in the field of interior design, said – “The essence of interior design will always be about people and how they live”. Simply put, interior design is all about loving the way you live – a vision that Livspace has been helping homeowners achieve since 2014. Renowned as India’s leading and most trusted home interior design and renovation services provider, Livspace acts as a personalized marketplace that connects interior designers, vendors, and customers to offer end-to-end solutions from design to installation.

From formulating the perfect design plan to choosing suitable materials to picking the right furniture whilst staying with your budget – it’s a comprehensive process. Designing your home interiors involves multiple steps, design ideas, selecting vendors, and managing service partners. It is an ongoing process of decision-making, where there is always something new to incorporate at every step. Livspace is a one-stop shop that makes the entire process of home interiors and renovation look and feel absolutely hassle-free.

Why hiring a Livspace interior designer is worth it?

When we talk about designing a home’s interiors, getting practical, manageable, stylish, and economical designs can be a daunting task – even for the most creative, detail-oriented pair of eyes. For many, a house is by far the most expensive investment, which is why questions arise on how additionally economical it is to hire an interior designer for professional assistance.

Interior designing is a delicate balance of art and science, and a good interior designer knows how to put them together. With innovative design ideas, a superior quality product list, and usage of state-of-the-art technology, the Livspace design team offers an expert touch to your home. The Livspace team consists of the country’s best interior designers who will help you choose the designs that match your style and space, turning your dream home into a reality.

A good designer is one who is flexible and tries to fit your style along with their design ideas. Livspace’s team of professional designers and well-trained project managers provide just that! Ask their customers who have left some raving Livspace reviews.

Neha, a Livspace interior designer, put together a fantastic design plan for Poonam & Arnav, to feature a clean, white base for their Gurugram 3BHK flat. The ingenuity that the brand stands for can be seen in Poonam & Arnav’s home that reflects nothing but the personalities and wholesome vibe of the homeowners. “We didn’t want a hotel-like home and we didn’t know what sort of material or finish to look for. That’s the sort of guidance we were looking for when we picked Livspace. I think the skill of a designer is largely based on understanding our ideas of a picture-perfect home and translating it into a livable home, and in our case with colour! From efficiency to decor, everything was covered.” Be it the elegantly designed pooja unit or the modular kitchen design of her dreams, Poonam exclaimed, “When I look at my home, I feel happy.”

“Love The Way you Liv” with Livspace Modular Solutions

The design and service offerings are divided into two main categories. Livspace Select is a budget-friendly option for your modular kitchen, wardrobes, TV units, and more, with a high-quality product range incorporated within its category. On the other hand, Livspace Vesta is designed for homeowners who want a complete makeover of their space from start to finish. The use of the latest cutting-edge technology such as Durabuild Cabinets, Aquabloc, and Anti-Bubble technology ensures that the premium quality of the materials is utilized and that they remain functional for a longer period of time. Visit the Livspace Experience Centres located in over 30+ cities across India to get a real-life feel of what your design plans could look like, and how the catalog of products feel.

Livspace has your back!

Livspace’s modular solutions not only improves your home’s aesthetics but also, the space utilization and functionality of it all! Livspace has got you covered, armed with up to a 10-year warranty, transparent pricing process and personalised designing options. Livspace uses a combination of data science, algorithms, and industrial designs, enabling customers to discover a variety of interior designs for all types of rooms. With the mission to make it fit every budget, the brand offers several price benefits, like price-match guarantee, flexible EMI payment options, and assures transparency throughout the project.

Livspace has made it their top mission to deliver stylish yet secure home interiors, and that is exactly what most of the Livspace reviews online say. Rahul Verma from Bengaluru, was looking for a luxurious, Vastu-compliant aesthetic. Livspace interior designers Amit Malhotra, Shwetha Singaravelu, and Kaushal Modi took up the task. They combined Vastu-recommended colors and patterns with distinct muted and diluted color laminates and finishes to create a sophisticated look that still perfectly conformed with Vastu norms.

Here’s what Rahul had to say about the interiors: “One thing that stands out in our experience with Livspace, is the time duration in which the promised work was completed. Quality-wise also the work is good and the designer was quite accommodating of all the small ad hoc changes we requested on the fly.”

Livspace firmly believes in providing superior finishes, trendy designs and quality home interior solutions at affordable prices. The user can simply fill in a form on their website to get a free quote from the line of expert professionals at Livspace, and then seal the deal with a set percentage of the payable amount. Sit back and relax while the team works on the installation of exceptional design that makes your dream home a reality.