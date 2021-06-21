Liver failure has a high mortality rate. Baby Parinitha is in danger.

Most parents would wish for their children to start crawling and mumbling words at 9 months, but for us, we just hope that our little one survives.

With a twinkle in her eyes, chubby cheeks and a contagious smile, Baby Parinitha was the heart and soul of her family. But all was snatched away from the little princess’s life by the end of April 2021, when her cries became inconsolable and her rosy cheeks turned yellow.

Seeing such a dramatic shift in their baby’s countenance, Ashwini and her husband lost no time in taking their child to the hospital. The poor parents had just one prayer; “May this be nothing more severe than jaundice.”

But the tests that came back at Aster RV Hospital, pulled the rug from beneath their feet.

9 month old Parinitha is suffering from Liver Failure

Over the days, they saw their baby’s smile fade away, her belly bulge into a hard rock shape, and her skin turn paler than ever before. Little Parinitha has spent sleepless nights crying in pain, she cannot even move her little body without the help of her mother and father! Her heavy belly won’t let her.

According to Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver Consensus (published March 23, 2020), the mortality of acute liver failure is between 60-80% among pediatrics.

As Parinitha struggles with liver failure, only a liver transplant worth Rs 20.70 lakh can ensure she lives.

‘We’re a middle-class family. I am a Kannada scholar with an income of Rs 10 thousand a month. My wife never complained about not having enough. But with Parinitha’s severe disease looming above us, we now realise how financially inequpped we are. Even if we go ahead and sell our tiny home, it won’t get Parinitha the transplant.’

Time is running out for baby Parinitha. She is not even a year old. And without a liver transplant she is at a risk of contracting viral infections, overload of copper in the body, bleeding and eventually, meeting her end at a tiny age.

According to the Indian Journal of Transplantation, liver disease burden in India is enormous with 22.2 deaths/100,000 population by the Global Health Observatory data from the World Health Organization.

The statistics are as scary as the fact that a 9-month-old is risking her all to battle liver failure- a problem she doesn’t even understand! With her young parents striving but failing to afford Baby Parinitha’s liver transplant. The child’s life is at the mercy of kind souls who can contribute for her surgery. Donations and shares now dictate the future of the 9-month-old.

Every contribution and every share has the power to save Parinitha.

