Life Cover Meets Saving Goals with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Assured Savings Plan

Goals are important. They motivate us and help us succeed. But anyone who has ever set out to achieve their goals also worries about uncertainties that can pose as obstacles. But what if we told you that a disciplined approach and the right life insurance cover can give you the freedom to reach your goals without worrying about uncertainties.

Keeping in mind the financial needs of new-age customers, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) launched ABSLI Assured Savings Plan. It is an endowment policy that offers a life insurance cover as well as savings benefits. Not only does it safeguard your family members from a financial crisis due to an unfortunate event, but it also helps you accumulate lump sum benefits that will help you achieve your life goals like child’s education or retirement and legacy planning.

Speaking about this new insurance product, Kamlesh Rao, MD, and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “The experience of living through the pandemic and an uncertain economic environment has made individuals more aware and financially cautious. Today’s customer needs adequate life insurance and would like to be covered for specific risks. We understand this requirement and aim to offer solutions which are simple, innovative, and differentiated, catering to a customer’s emerging needs.”

The good news is that ABSLI Assured Savings Plan is flexible and can be personalized to your savings and protection needs. It provides guaranteed benefits on death or maturity, along with the convenience of customizing the plan benefits as per your set goals. The plan offers varied choices such as joint-life protection, multiple premium payment term options, flexible policy term, and rider options, to help design a unique policy for you and your family.

The better news is that in addition to a guaranteed lump sum, this plan makes you eligible to receive accrued loyalty benefits, on the maturity of the policy, which will further boost the total pay-out. You will also be able to enhance your financial safety net by adding multiple protection-oriented riders such as critical illness riders, accidental death riders, etc.

In a nutshell, the key features of ABSLI Assured Savings Plan are:

Guaranteed benefits: To cater to your life goals, worry-free.

Loyalty additions: To boost your maturity corpus, once all due premiums are paid.

Flexibility: To choose premium payment terms, policy terms and sum-assured multiples.

Financial Security: To cover financial risks for your family, in case of death.

Joint Life Protection Option: To cover your spouse in the same policy.

Enhance your Protection: Avail additional risk cover through Riders.

Furthermore, as per FY 2020-21 records, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance ’s claim settlement ratio is 98.04%, making it one of the most trustworthy insurance providers. So, if you are looking for an endowment policy with multiple benefits, you need​​ not look beyond the ABSLI Assured Savings Plan.