Kindda App is Trending among Indian Youth

We all have talents. Yes, you heard it right – everyone is talented in their way, just some know how to elevate, while others do not. Kindda app’s team believes that everyone needs a little support to find and express themselves. How? Well, a short video of your #kinddatalent is an answer.

The idea of using snack videos to demonstrate your talents is brilliant. Today, when youth is stuck with various short video apps, Kindda leads youth its way, making the creation of short videos meaningful.

“Show your Kindda talent” is a new movement launched by Kindda creators to encourage people to show their talents to the world. The “kinddest” community’s mission, as they call each other, is to empower and reveal new talents. Here, as Kindda creators state, everyone is equal. It’s so easy to party with India’s top influencers, while on Kindda! India’s top influencers and celebrities have already joined the app with their exclusive content – from Siddharth and Abhishek Nigams to Aditi Sharma!

They have launched their own Kindda talent challenges and share the best fan videos on their accounts. Here, it’s a one-click to follow, like, contact your icons, become part of the talented Kindda family of creators, discover and be discovered by millions.

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigams and Aditi Sharma on Kindda app Siddharth and Abhishek Nigams and Aditi Sharma on Kindda app

What we love on Kindda is the unique logic that allows users to level up and earn money, while shooting and posting on the platform. Actually, it’s the best part of the app. All activities on Kindda are rewarded by the platform’s inner currency, which, by the way, can be converted with real money! Experience points, system’s various quests participation boost users’ profiles making them popular content creators – a Kindda star. Seems like Kindda is here to work on your fame, achievements, and give you rewards.

Join Kindda app family today, download Kindda: https://kindda.onelink.me/tw9X/pbin