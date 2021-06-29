Kids urge adults to #MakeTheTrip to vaccine centres in MakeMyTrip’s latest film!

MakeMyTrip teamed up with little kids to draw everyone’s attention to that one trip everyone must take before stepping out. MakeMyTrip’s new campaign, #MakeTheTrip states the importance of getting vaccinated, so that one can confidently step out and resume life as normal once again.

Watch the film now:

This film gives a glimpse of how young kids are eagerly convincing their parents to #MakeTheTrip. The reason for the same is simple; it’ll ensure that everyone is safe and can live the way they used to before the pandemic.

What’s more, starting today, MakeMyTrip is also giving out travel led offers to vaccinated travellers to push the vaccine agenda and ensure travel is once again safe and travellers feel more confident about stepping out.

