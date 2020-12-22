Jharkhand carpenter’s daughter Lalita once dreamt. Today, she risks going blind without immediate help!

Lalita Kumari left Jharkhand to educate herself in Hyderabad. There were dreams in the eyes of the carpenter’s daughter when she left her hometown. But today, her vision is blurry and blindness is imminent for the 21-year-old. At the onset of her adulthood, she may have to re-learn how to perform every single action to carry on with daily life, with one of her senses absent.

As a result, the past six months have been filled with anxiety, panic and guilt. Lalita had set out to be an independent woman but she now risks losing the life she had worked hard to build for herself. Instead of fulfilling her dream to support her parents and uplift them from their poverty, she might become dependent on them for the rest of her life if she doesn’t receive urgent help.

But Lalita did not lose her eyesight overnight. Instead, she began losing it, little by little all through the last six months when she was earning her B.A. degree. The first time she noticed her vision get blurry, she got a bit worried. Hopeful that it would return to normal soon, she tried to push it to the back of her mind. Her eyesight, however, didn’t get better as she had hoped. Lalita’s condition worsened. Her heart sank and fear set in.

What now? she asked herself. She had worked hard to get where she was, and the onset of blindness brought her back to square one. But amid all this, Lalitha had another hurdle to overcome: her poverty.

“I didn’t even have the money to consult eye specialists here in Hyderabad. Upon a well-wisher’s recommendation, I had a video consultation with a doctor in Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital (Kerala). I was hopeful that I’d finally have some relief, but then I learned the cost of restoring my eyesight. The hope that was rising in me, subsided.” – Lalitha

“What must I tell my poor parents in Jharkhand? How can I break it to them that I’ll need over Rs 35-45,000 per sitting in Kerala? We lead a hand-to-mouth life, and this has left my mother very worried about me.” – Lalitha

Lalita learned that her retina was degrading, and without immediate medical intervention, she will lose her vision completely. As the world goes dark, life too has become a blank slate of Lalita, who hasn’t let her ailment smother her dreams completely. She now learns reading and writing in Braille, and walks with a white stick, awaiting donors to come together and fund her recovery. Lalita hasn’t given up yet, but losing her sight could set her back massively. Even with an undying spirit, the loss of vision after 21 years of sight isn’t easy to cope with.

Please come forward to help Lalita Kumari. Progressive vision loss could undo all her progress without timely assistance. If you rush to her side, however, she can tackle the ailment head-on and be the independent person she had set out to become.

