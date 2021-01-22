Indian-origin couple celebrates wedding anniversary with 3.3 crore jackpot win

Rapidly gaining popularity in Asia, Lottoland announced their first Jackpot winner, UK-based Shaji Matthew, originally from Kerala, India, who walked away with a massive Rs 3.3 crore.

“When I first saw the email and received the call from Lottoland, I thought it was a prank. It was only after the process started that it started to sink in,” said Shaji in an interview. Still struggling to comprehend the vast fortune of his win he added, “When I first saw the amount, I thought it was Rs 33 lakhs. It wasn’t until later when I was told it’s an eight-digit figure and 3.3 crores!”

Shaji spun his way to the jackpot on the Atlantis Casino game – a simple underwater theme online slot game. When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Shaji said “I was in shock, it’s a life-changing amount of money for me and my family. For now, I’ve invested the money into a joint account with my wife and I’ll save some for my children’s college fund. We also plan to finish building our new house and move in next year.”

Win Summary:



Jackpot: ₹33,580,264.50 INR

Product: Atlantis Slot

When: 12/10/2020

A Lottoland representative said, “We are very happy with the rapid progress in our journey. Not too long ago we were celebrating our first ‘Lakhpati’ at Lottoland.asia and now we’re ushering in our first ‘Crorepati’ with Shaji and his family.” The representative goes on to say, “We’ve been made aware that Shaji plans to help a local orphanage near his village with some of his winnings. To hear someone will be so selfless with their money is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier that Shaji was our jackpot winner.”

Shaji has now completed the quick and easy verification process with Lottoland and has had the money deposited in his bank account.

Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider, allowing people to bet on the outcome of lotteries from around the world – American lotteries such as MegaMillions and Powerball can exceed US$1Billion Jackpots. In 2018 a South Carolina Man won the record US$1.6 Billion (over Rs 8000 crores). For the first time one can access these lotteries with Lottoland.

In a rare event both MegaMillions and Powerball Lotteries exceed Rs 5000 crores each and the draws occur this Saturday and Sunday morning IST.