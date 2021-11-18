I am a single mother and my son is losing his life. Help save him!

“Parents always dream about how their child will grow up and achieve wonders. One never imagines that their child would suffer so much before his dreams can even take flight. My son is fighting for his life and I don’t understand why God is making him suffer like this,” exclaims Munirathnamma, a single mother, fighting back tears.

Twenty-year-old Monish was recently diagnosed with liver failure, causing his skin to turn yellowish. His stomach is severely swollen, which has magnified the pain he has to endure. The doctors have advised that Monish’s hopes for survival depend solely on a liver transplant. His mother is devastated by this news as her once happy-go-lucky son’s life has been destroyed as she helplessly watches him suffer.

She has travelled far from her hometown for her son’s treatment, which costs Rs 20 lakh ($ 26907.20) and is a huge amount for the family.

Munirathnamma’s elder son Manish, who works at a washing machine repair shop, is the sole breadwinner of their family of three. Even after a hard day of work, he barely earns enough to put two meals on the table for his family. It is impossible to collect such a huge amount for the treatment. They do not have any family support or any valuables they can sell to get funds. Munirathnamma’s husband abandoned her years ago and has never returned since, not even to check up on their children.

“It all started with a simple fever. We thought that medicines prescribed by the doctor would make Monish better, but that did not happen. As his health deteriorated, we took him to the hospital where we got to know about his liver. Just like that, in one moment, our whole lives changed. Suddenly, we were scared that we may lose him,” said Monish’s elder brother Manish.

Monish is admitted to the hospital, where his condition is constantly monitored. He sometimes bleeds through his nose and ears. The pain makes it impossible for him to sleep or rest as he tosses and turns in discomfort.

Recently, during preliminary tests, the doctors found that Manish is a perfect donor match. Munirathnamma rejoiced after a long time. She finally could see some hope. It is a first step towards treating her son’s disease but she can only do so much.

You can give her a helping hand. With your contributions, Monish will be able to get the transplant done and he will get a second chance at life.

Please donate and help him.