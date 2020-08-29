How a small step is winning Airtel customers for life

Airtel’s personalised responses are also winning it fans online.

Lockdown or beyond, getting one’s niggling technical issues — big or small — solved in a jiffy is something that’s sure to bring smiles, especially when working from home. Companies that go that extra mile in these times by listening to customers’ problems and responding promptly to find a solution are definitely praise-worthy.

Brand Airtel, for instance, has come in for much praise on social media in its effort to ensure zero complaints. By not ignoring complaints and instead trying to resolve them effectively, it has displayed a genuine commitment towards customers. No wonder the company claims to “go green” in its customer service, believing in creating and maintaining a rapport as the relationship progresses.

As Airtel rolls out the red carpet for its customers, giving personalised responses to queries over social media, customers are returning the love by thanking the mobile service provider online, using the hashtag #AirtelThanks. Its Twitter feed shows how the company is ticking all the boxes when it comes to quick turnarounds.

Users are sharing real life instances, such as having an e-sim delivered to a happy customer who was stuck in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Another user thanked the company for “home delivery of a new sim card” despite the stringent lockdown.

@Airtel_Presence shoutout to airtel for awsesome customer service. Thanks to entire team for getting me new esim when I am stuck in Australia due to COVID situation. would be great in future if airtel can provide esim online through the app. #CustomerService #CustomerExperience — Saurabh Kumar (@saurabhkumar298) June 13, 2020

One user, tagging @AirtelPresence and @AirtelIndia, expressed surprise at the quick resolution of “VoLTE calling and call drops in just 2 days”, adding “Proud to be an Airtel subscriber. Internet speeds are awesome as always.” Many have mentioned service technicians by name, appreciating their efforts in solving their challenges.

@airtelindia I truly appreciate the help and support given by Dheeraj, lot of issue were resolved and discusses. And I hope Airtel maintains such good service throughout. Thank you — Ozal Ohanzee (@OzalOhanzee) June 22, 2020

The company’s social media warriors have teamed up with network engineers, customer care executives and their sales teams to respond in real time to customers. One instance of going beyond the call of duty during lockdown is when the company received 36000 requests to “pause” broadband connections. The feature, which was not available on the Airtel app, was enabled for the convenience of users. That’s not all. The social media team went back to update customers on the “pause feature” and has so far responded to over 150 queries online.

Airtel’s personalised responses are also winning it fans online, spurred along by close to a hundred videos. As it meets challenges head on, people are not holding back in showering the brand with love. It’s also a lesson in customer care for other companies to emulate.

