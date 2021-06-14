Her baby needs an urgent transplant to survive; only your donations can help

Please donate generously to save the life of this little child

Nothing compares to being parents to a lovely child. We were blessed with a beautiful baby boy in 2019.

But, this joy did not last very long. In January 2021, my child fell miserably sick.

We first noticed a rising body temperature. None of the usual medications worked. Flustered, we rushed our baby to the hospital and on the doctor’s recommendation, ran some tests at urgent basis.

The results of these tests left us heart-broken.

The very next day, the doctors diagnosed our son with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome with Refractory Thrombocytopenia and autoimmune vasculitis.

We didn’t fully comprehend what this meant but we knew it was not good for our child. My husband and I felt clueless and lost… completely shattered.

The only curative treatment option for this disease is a Bone Marrow treatment.

Unfortunately, the expense of this transplant and post-transplant care will be close to Rs 25 lakhs ($ 34506.65).

My husband is the only earning member of our family. He’s a shopkeeper and his monthly income is Rs 6000.

Till date, we’ve had to borrow money from our relatives for my son’s treatment. We also took out a loan and sold whatever little jewelry we owned for our baby’s treatment.

We’re completely out of money and options to take loans from others.

Every moment with him is memorable. He’s a sweet, affectionate child and he means the world to me. I will do anything to comfort and save my baby’s life. It hurts to watch him cry out in pain, with each prick of a needle.

The donor for the transplant will be his father. If we can arrange for the money, my son can have his life back.

But we need your help and constant support. Please help us save our son and his precious life.

We are seeking donations to save my son. No amount is too little, when it comes to his life.

Please find it in your heart to help save my 14-month-old baby’s life. He’s everything for me, I cannot bear the thought of losing him. He’s our life, we can’t live without him. Only your donations, love and prayers can help my baby – please donate.