Helping bridge the locational gap between mothers and children – Know Horlicks’ #BottleOfLove

Living alone can be harsh. And when you are not more than 18-19 years old, staying miles away from your family, it can be harsher. Add to it the pressure of a million hopes and aspirations and a not-yet-realized promise of success. That kind of loneliness can be the worst feeling in the world.

This is the story of millions of students who move away from their hometown every year. With dreams in their eyes, these children prepare to tolerate any and all hardships. Some do it because it is their passion, others do it because it is their parents’ dream to see them become engineers or doctors. Some do it to alleviate their family’s hardships and others do it because they have seen their parents doing their best for them, and they want to repay in the best possible manner.

All alone and amid uncertainty, these students live in hostels, eat mess food, and study for hours each day. At home, their mothers think and worry about their health and well-being. Now imagine, what if there was a way to bridge this gap between mothers and children. What if there was a way to show them that no matter what, their parents are always looking out for them.

This feeling of belongingness and being connected with one’s family was very evident on these students faces when Horlicks sent them their mothers’ love in bottles. The video below perfectly captures this mesmerising emotion:

Horlicks, the health drink brand, has been providing essential nutrition to Indian households for decades now. With its campaign, ‘Bottle of Love’, it aims to provide the much deserved ‘emotional nutrition’ to such students. The campaign empowers mothers to break down locational barriers and share a bottle filled with love with their children, helping them to better prepare for their exams.

If you have a child studying afar or know someone who has, here’s how this works:

Parents can register by clicking here (www.bottleoflove.in). When on the website, just fill in your details, after which an empty bottle will be sent to you. Fill that bottle with goodies, eatables, or anything else that your child will love and leave it to Horlicks to deliver your special bottle to the children.

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Bahl, Executive Vice President, Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare India said, “We recognize the emotional stress in children during exam time and the need to provide them with emotional nutrition. Horlicks, as a brand, has always aimed at providing students with the support they need to excel in all their endeavours. This time we went a step further with this campaign and launched it across India, in a bid to connect and reconnect children with their mothers.”

Swati Bhattacharya, CCO, FCB Ulka said, “Almost every household in Bihar, Bengal and down South is home to a Horlicks bottle. There is hardly a house that doesn’t have one. And by using the bottle, using its body to be the medium of sending ‘emotional nutrition’ from mothers to the children battling exam stress, is the insight that forms the foundation of this film.”

Here’s to a better future for all our children. Let’s encourage them to fearlessly fight all their challenges.

