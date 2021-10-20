Help Yashwanth beat cancer. His parents can’t afford treatment of Rs 20 lakh

Ten-year-old Yashwant was like any other child, enjoying going to school and playing. But, after a persistent fever, he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer. Read his story here, in his own words:

I don’t want to die, I want to fight cancer. Please help me. My name is Yashwanth. I hail from Vijayawada district, Andhra Pradesh. I was just like any other 10-year-old student before all this had started happening. I used to play with my friends and enjoyed going to school.

But in May, I started falling sick. I developed a fever one afternoon which refused to subside over 15 days. I vomited and felt weak. Worried, my parents rushed me to a hospital. After a series of scans and tests, it was revealed that I had been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer.

Back then, I didn’t understand much, but I knew the word ‘cancer’ meant that things are bad. I had to undergo a series of medications and treatment procedures. It left me feeling weak and exhausted. I had to stop my schooling and get admitted to a hospital. My family is also not very well off. There have been months when my parents struggled to pay my tuition. But despite all hardships, my father gathered money from different sources to pay for my treatment.

He is a labourer and earns merely Rs 6,000 a month. Even though the treatment was ongoing, my body did not show any positive results. The doctors have informed us that I’ll be needing a transplant for a more definitive cure. My parents were slightly relieved that there is hope and they told me not to worry about anything, they will do whatever it takes to get the required money.

But the estimated cost this time is Rs 20 lakh ($ 26915.42). Maa, Papa have sacrificed everything they had for my treatment and have run out of options. I grow even sadder realising that I may be pushing my parents to such dire helplessness.

I need your help, my family needs your help. Please donate and support my treatment.

I want to live and fight it out. I want to finish my schooling and support my parents. But I won’t be able to do it without your help.