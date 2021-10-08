Help to save 2-year-old Pujan from cancer; he needs Rs 20 lakh to survive

A working mother, who is the sole earner for her family, needs support to pay for her son’s life-saving treatment. It started with high fever, followed by weight loss and extreme weakness.

The mother says, “My son, Pujan, is fighting for his life. Without immediate treatment, he has no chance of survival. “I’m a working mother with a handicapped husband. As the sole-earner, I simply cannot afford my son’s life-saving treatment. My full income is used to feed our family.”

She is sharing her son’s story today because she needs support.

How it was diagnosed

High fever. Shocking weight loss. These were the first clues that something was wrong with my son. The day I realized he barely had the energy to move, I rushed to the hospital.

“I am so sorry to tell you this but your son, Pujan, has cancer. We need to start him on treatment right away. Failing which he might not survive.”

When I first heard the diagnosis, I refused to believe it.

“How could my baby be dying? He was only 2 years old!”

I broke down in the hospital. The doctor comforted me. He told me that a transplant & immediate therapy could free my son from cancer.

But before we could feel any relief, we asked how much this would cost.

“Rs 20 lakh ($ 27186.48)”

My heart dropped. There’s no way I could gather that amount.

My husband is handicapped. He has polio & so I work as a labourer to provide for our family.

Ever since the pandemic, due to layoffs, even our finances took a hit.

We were forced to beg our family to lend us money to start our son’s treatment.

“For months now, he has endured excruciatingly painful cancer treatment. Each time he howled in pain, I felt unbearable guilt that I couldn’t help my own son. I had no way to ease his suffering.”

“We’re not a rich family but we’ve always been happy with the little we had. It seems cruel that our son might die because we don’t have money. Please, please help us. My son is my whole world..”, my husband cries.

My son still needs months, if not years of treatment. We have nothing left, no money or valuables to sell. We’re sharing our story because we’re in dire need of help.

Pujan’s treatment will cost Rs 20 lakh ($ 27186.48).

This is a painfully large amount for Ashwini and her family. Please consider donating to help Pujan fight cancer. Every bit raised will be used to cover the cost of his treatment alone.