Do Not Let Blood Cancer Leave A Child Motherless; Please Donate To Save Her

Please help to save Poonam's life and her family's happiness

Every husband depends on his wife. For children, their mother means the world to them. One of the first words a child speaks is “maa”. And to a brother, a sister is his lifelong friend.

To take her away from a family is to take away a part of every one of them.

Bad news came knocking on the door of Poonam and her family in January. It started as a mere fever and weakness. The doctor gave her some medicines which were not effective and her condition rapidly got worse.

Poonam was then tested and diagnosed with Leukaemia, a form of blood cancer. Her treatment immediately started but the circumstances were not in their favour. Soon after her diagnosis, the pandemic broke and she had to move to a different hospital.

“I have faith that my mother will come home soon but I wish it would happen fast. I cannot wait to eat the food that she makes. I miss it so much,” says her 15-year old daughter.

She has been by her mother’s side since she was admitted to the hospital, taking care of her. Poonam’s husband trembles with fear the moment he thinks of what will happen to him and his daughter if they are unable to save Poonam’s life. He says that he will never be able to live with the guilt if his only daughter is left motherless.

“Poonam is what makes our house a home. To live without her is not an option at all. She is so selfless and not even once has she been worried about herself, but only about our well-being. I pray for her day and night. I know God will find a way because she does not deserve to go through so much pain,” ached Bhuva, Poonam’s brother.

“To see Poonam hold her daughter’s hand so tightly, as if it might be her last time, is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Cancer has made Poonam very weak. She has undergone chemotherapy, but her condition hasn’t improved. She urgently needs a bone marrow transplant and even though her brother has been found to be the perfect match for BMT, they can’t proceed with the surgery.

The treatment requires a huge amount of Rs 18 Lakh ($ 24036.05).

“I am just a priest who can barely make the ends meet for my family. I can never afford this much money and I am helpless,” wailed Poonam’s grief-struck husband.

This innocent girl who is too young to be shown the evils in life has been seeing her mother on a deathbed for months. Poonam’s daughter, and her family, need your help to save her life. Kindly donate, not just for Poonam, but also for the lives depending on her well-being. Their family needs your support. Every donation is a step towards Poonam returning back to her home.

Let’s all join hands to help Poonam and her family to overcome this grave obstacle in life. We can truly give her a new life with our donations. It’s our time to do a good deed…

