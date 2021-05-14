Discovery India & OPPO’s latest campaign ‘Life Unscene’ explores hidden gems of the country like never before

Mumbai, May 03, 2021: Discovery Channel, India’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment channel, and OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, partners to launch the ‘Life Unscene’ campaign, a series of two short videos where surreal scenes from two of India’s most stunning locations were captured using the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G. Campaign follows two ace new age video creators- Anunay Sood and Ganesh Vanare, as they leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life, taking routes less travelled to discover intriguing cultures, people, music, food, and places. Ganesh and Anunay captured their stunning experiences across Kurseong- the land of white orchids in Darjeeling and Sandakphu- the highest peak in West Bengal, through the lens of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5 5G, the undisputed videography expert. The audience can also watch it on the discovery+ app.

Watch the 1st Episode of Life Unscene:

Facebook: https://fb.watch/5d1uTfMd9S/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/discoveryin/status/1388800130841600005?s=21

This stunningly captured video is an attempt to educate audiences and showcase expressions of these new-age video creators, while offering viewers a rare glimpse of the ‘Life Unscene’, where the best scenic views were shot on OPPO Reno5 Pro, which caters to the varied videography needs and brings out the expert in you. The videography expert OPPO’s Reno5 Pro 5G, comes equipped with a host of features, like the industry-first AI Highlight Video feature which is based on exclusive and industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System that significantly improves video quality for an enhanced video experience. The AI Highlight Video feature activates smart algorithms which detect light conditions in low light and backlit shots and optimize the video in real-time to capture the most stunning videos that showcase a life-like clarity. It also supports other videography features like Live HDR and Ultra Night Video, which enabled both these creators to capture breath-taking video shots and weave them into a beautiful story. This device has made the video shooting and recording experience as seamless as possible for these new-age video creators.

The ‘Life Unscene’ campaign comprises of 2-part special videos that feature two hidden gems of India. Ganesh Vanare trekked to Sandakphu Phalut, nestled high up in the Singalila Ridge on the Indo-Nepal border. The journey took Ganesh to a stunning altitude of 11,950 feet on Sandakphu, with unparalleled views of Lhotse and Makalu, the fourth and the fifth highest peaks in the world, flanking the majestic Mt. Everest. With a panoramic view spanning over 220 degrees covering more than 26 breath-taking peaks of Bhutan, Sikkim, and Nepal, the trek is a photographer’s delight. On the other hand, Anunay Sood headed 30 km off Darjeeling to the hamlet town of Kurseong, aka the Land of White Orchids, named after the abundant flowers, which add colour and beauty to its hill slopes. A favourite escape to recuperate and rejuvenate since the 1800s, Kurseong’s charming landscape continues to be a serene and cool getaway from India’s hot summers.

Speaking on the campaign, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery India for ‘Life Unscene’ to unveil the hidden secrets of India through the lens of our videography expert, Reno5 Pro 5G. As always, OPPO stands committed to bringing meaningful innovations that empower our consumers to explore the world. Our campaign with Discovery showcases how easy it is to capture amazing memories with the Reno5 Pro 5G.

“Life Unscene is an exemplary show that raises the bar of storytelling. We’re excited that our partnership with OPPO has allowed us to push the boundaries on content production to transport our viewers to an unimaginable world of beauty. We at Discovery, believe in bringing factual stories to our audiences that not only enlighten them but leave them with an enriching experience and a better understanding of the world,” said Shaun Nanjappa Chendira – Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Discovery.

Watch Life Unscene’s spectacular trek to Sandakphu Phalut with Ganesh Vanare and discover the hidden treasures of Kurseong with Anunay Sood only on Discovery Channel India.