Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

The red bricks and not so concrete walls are more than just closely packed housing units. Home to thousands of people who can barely make ends meet, the place is everything for them and no matter how packed a slum is, colors have added more to their lives than one could imagine. The happiness that art brings along is limitless.

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors. The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation came into inception a decade ago with a goal of helping children express their views and be actively involved in improving their communities. From leading the first slum painting initiative in India to organizing art camps that provide a social platform for children to interact and learn, Rouble thinks that art fosters connections and it is one unique concept can help the foundation realize its defined objectives.

“Education is all about treating your daughters and family members equally. It’s about letting them have their share of knowledge and helping them to learn as much as possible. We at Misaal Mumbai, now India aspire to communicate the message with the help of art.”

Raised by an army officer, Rouble would travel from states to the remotest of all places in her growing years. The beauty of travel is that it gives you the freedom to embark on a path less travelled and this certainly has played a big role in Rouble’s inspiration towards art. In all her years of travelling, she would interact with people in order to understand several different mindsets and figured how simply and beautifully you can make someone happy- with colors. And so it started, the journey of spreading vibrant colors and cheerful smiles!

With an objective of giving a colorful makeover to one of the largest slums in Asia- Dharavi, Rouble and her team led the first slum painting initiative in India. The ‘Paint Dharavi’ initiative later expanded to be known as ‘Misaal Mumbai’ which now aims to reach every nook and corner of the country. The project has covered more than 43000 houses till date and is currently working in over 63 slums across India.

“The biggest challenge is that every person comes with a different mindset, a different background and a different experience. You have to be prepared for anything that comes along your way and you have to get the best out of people. Working with communities can sometimes get tough but for the most part, it is welcoming and in the end, it’s all about educating the mindset for the better.”



As a leader, Rouble has had her own share of struggles but she remained unresponsive to negative remarks and judgements. The woman strongly believes that you should never let an opinion dislodge everything you know about yourself. While dealing with different mindsets can sometimes be a challenge, one has to remember that every life story is different and nothing should ever come in a way of what you’re striving for.

“There is nothing called gender equality, why compare when we are equal? If there is anyone who you should be competing with, that’s you. We are not in a race to defeat each other, working together can work wonders for anyone. Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous.”

Rouble’s story is inspiring, not just for women but for anyone who thinks it is going to be a sweet ride. It is always going to be difficult and once you’re prepared for the unforeseen challenges, nothing can ever make you stop. While it can sometimes get intimidating, everything should challenge you to see what’s beyond the struggle.

