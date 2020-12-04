Cancer Is Slowly Killing My 11-Month-Old Son; Please Help Me Save Him

Save Rudra by donating now

When Rudra was born, all of us were ecstatic. My daughter, now 8-year-old, was beyond happy to meet her brother. His beautiful smile, carefree laughter, and nonsensical blabber always had our attention.

However, this changed when my baby’s health suddenly took a huge toll. From playing with toys to undergoing painful treatments, my 11-month-old son has already been through a lot.

July

The symptoms started to surface when Rudra was only a few months old. His tiny body started to get weaker even though he was eating and had no other illness. Soon his stomach started to swell.

Before we could even think what was happening, the swelling had increased a lot and Rudra began to cry all day. He stopped crawling, or just moving around in general.

Panicking, we rushed to a local clinic.

October

Months had passed yet our baby’s condition did not improve. The medicines prescribed to him by the local doctors did not help at all. And so, we took him to a hospital and that is where I was given the worst news a mother can possibly imagine to hear.

My 11-month-old baby has been diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a very rare cancer of the liver. CANCER, this six letter word turned our lives upside down forever. More than that, it is a shame that my baby is in so much pain but I failed to comfort him.

Nevertheless, his treatments started and my baby was admitted to the hospital.

Watching Rudra undergo chemotherapy, not once, or twice, but 6 times was heart crushing. During chemo, he would cry on the top of his lungs with his face wet with tears. Yet I just stood outside. I thought that even though I can’t comfort him, the treatments would eventually cure him.

But Rudra’s health only deteriorated due to the harsh treatments. He lost his hair, his weight dropped and his body became extremely fragile.

I felt lost watching my baby getting sicker by the day. The cancer was killing him and we were running out of resources to pay for his treatments. Fortunately, we were informed that an urgent liver transplant will prove life-saving for Rudra. This news only got better when my husband was found fit to be Rudra’s donor.

Each day I imagine myself at home with my baby sleeping peacefully by side, safe from all the evils of the world. Whereas in reality, his tiny body is covered in tubes and needles and each day might be his last.

If Rudra does not undergo his transplant immediately, we will lose him forever. The liver transplant will cost us a massive amount of Rs 19.5 lakh ($ 26315.87). But, how can a housewife and a jobless father arrange such a huge amount?

My husband was a driver whose income was barely enough for our family but we managed. Now, we have spent all our life-savings on Rudra’s previous treatments but can’t do so anymore. How can we? We have nothing to give as collateral for money. We have no precious article left to sell. We have hit a dead-end.

You are our last hope…

Our baby is critically-ill and cancer will surely take him away from us without your help. I urge anyone reading this to please donate so that my baby can undergo his life-saving transplant.

