Cancer has taken over his life & my son has little hope to live, help us save his precious life & win against cancer

Only your prayers & donations can help save 3-year-old Fazil, please donate now.

My family comes from a small part of Karnataka, India. My husband worked as an electrician as I was preoccupied with taking care of our son Fazil. Ours was a fairly quiet family, despite our financial struggles, we were quite happy with our lifestyle.

Everything changed in the last one year. The COVID-19 pandemic took my husband’s job and something worse happened to our child.

DONATE NOW

Fazil would often get very sick throughout the changing seasons but for the most part, it remained fairly mild.

In December, however, he shed all of his hair and started to bleed profusely. After failing to have Fazil treated in our town, we shifted to the closest city, Bangalore to have Fazil treated at a better facility.

However, no one could have possibly prepared me for the conversation that came next.

DONATE NOW

“Mrs Fathima, your son Fazil has been diagnosed with Leukaemia. It’s a type of blood cancer that essentially eats away at his immunity and makes him more likely to get and suffer infections. It is treatable but we’ll need to put Fazil through multiple cycles of Chemotherapy.”

My heart ached for my child. To find out the kind of pain he had been suffering all this time, and how careless we had been in delaying his treatment. I could have wept for weeks on end, but I didn’t have the luxury to break down and let my emotions run wild at that time.

Fazil was extremely traumatized with the ongoing situation but I knew I had to be strong infront of him, even though it was just an act. All we were focused on now was how to help Fazil get better.

The hospital quoted us a bill of Rs 14 Lakhs ($ 18751.01) for all the medical procedures involved.



DONATE NOW

“We’re going to need to start Fazil on Chemotherapy immediately. His body is rapidly shutting down in response to the growing cancer and his immunity has diminished significantly.”

The effects of the pandemic were already ruthless on our family. My husband lost his job and has been unable to find employment in this unfamiliar place. We’ve been grasping at straws trying to survive. We’ve even borrowed money and sold off our possessions just to be able to get Fazil’s Chemotherapy started, but it’s not enough.

We’re still lacking a lot of money and my child’s treatment has been halted as a result.

DONATE NOW

“Fazil means the world to me. I never knew a life so small, could impact me in such a huge manner. I’ve been a devout Muslim my entire life but I’m praying to any god that will heed my call to save my child. My baby boy is in pain and not being able to do anything for him is eating away at me.” Kasimasab added.

My boy just turned three years old and his vocabulary ever since he could speak has consisted of words like ‘hurt’ and ‘pain’. All he’s ever known are different ways of expressing the suffering he’s going through. This is not something a child as young as he is should be needing to do.

Help our boy fight for his life. He’s so young and deserves to live a long and healthy life.

Don’t let his story end here, help us save his life. Donate now for Fazil – you are our only hope in these dark times.