Cancer Has Destroyed My Daughter’s Happiness; Please Help Us Save Her

Little Madhura needs your urgent help... donate for her life now

Priyanka is anxious about her daughter’s health. Her daughter has been diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer which usually occurs in infants and children. She has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past 9 months.

“It pains me to watch her go through such painful treatments. She is just 5 years old. She does not deserve to suffer,” said Priyanka.

This disease has snatched their family’s happiness. They had to shift to the city, leaving their village behind. In the city, they have rented a place near the hospital to stay but they spend most of their time in the hospital, pestering the doctors with questions about Madhura’s progress and to spend time with her.

Even though she is dealing with so much pain, she does not complain much. Whenever she sees her parents, her face lights up. But she keeps on asking as to when she can leave. She doesn’t like to stay in the hospital. The parents somehow persuade her into believing that she will soon be out of the hospital even though they themselves are not sure about it.

DONATE HERE TO SAVE MADHURA’S LIFE

“Every day we struggle to collect funds. Her treatment is expensive and we have run out of options,” said Duryodhan.

Due to the lockdown, Priyanka’s husband, Duryodhan has not been able to work so they do not have any source of income to sustain the treatment.



They have already borrowed money from the villagers, sold off any valuables that they had but it just covered the medication. They still need Rs 6 lakh ($ 8007.89) to continue the treatment and they do not know how to gather such a huge amount. They fear that they might lose their daughter because they cannot afford her treatment.



The family urgently needs your help. They do not have any means of paying for their daughter’s treatment. Your little help can transform their lives and give their little daughter a gift of life.

Together we can give Madhura a chance at life. Let’s pray and donate for her so that, she can live a happy life she deserves. Let’s do our bit for Madhura…

