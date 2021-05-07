Cancer has clutched my son; help me save my 15-year-old boy from the deadly disease

Just the mere thought of losing my child makes me petrified. My soul weeps at the prospect of never being able to hold him again. I never want my Shadab’s loving smile to wane.

But I’m powerless in the face of a deadly killer disease I cannot control… even if I wish to.

“It feels like it was just yesterday, that I was packing his bag for school. We had been blissfully getting ready for his new session. Oh how far away those days seem like now.”

One day suddenly, Shadab developed an extremely high fever and began vomiting incessantly. That was the day my life took an abrupt turn – last year. Everything changed and nothing was the same again.

Things became worse when he began experiencing severe joint pain and was unable to even move. I was scared, baffled, panicking and perturbed for the safety of my child.

I frantically rushed him from one hospital to another in an attempt to try and heal him, but I was unable to do anything.

After a number of tests, the doctors informed me of the news my heart did not want to listen to.

“Mrs Parveen, your son Shadab seems to be suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. It’s a highly aggressive and deadly variant of blood cancer. He’s going to need treatment as soon as possible in order to survive.”

I couldn’t believe my boy had cancer. I never imagined this in my wildest dreams!

Shadab needed multiple stages of Chemotherapy and a transplant. The hospital estimated that the entire procedure would cost Rs 42 Lakhs ($ 56832.43).

I immediately called my husband back from Saudi.

He works in Saudi as a helper and barely earns enough for our family to scrape by with our daily expenses. The recent medical costs for Shadab have emptied out all the money we had saved up.



For Shadab’s treatment to get started and kicking soon we have taken many loans, borrowed from family, friends & people we know. However, we’ve simply run into a financial dead-end.



“Ya Allah, why must we be tested like this. The gift of life that you bestowed upon me is oh so precious. Please help me keep this smile of his alive, help him flourish the way you intended for him to.”

We’re running out of time very quickly.

In these tumultuous times, I am turning to you – you are my one and only ray of hope. Only your generous donations can save my young son’s life. I urge you to come forward and donate to my Shadab and his life as much as you can.



Help me save the little life I’ve been entrusted with. Donate now for my son and life. Your prayers & donations can save our family.