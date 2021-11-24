Cancer Conversations: Why Do I Need a Cancer Insurance Policy?

If early detection is the key to surviving cancer, so is early financial planning. That’s why as part of Cancer Conversations’ launch initiative brought to you by The Indian Express and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, we reveal the reasons why a cancer insurance policy is imperative.

Cancer policies offer comprehensive coverage that reduces out-of-pocket expenses that you may incur after being diagnosed with the disease. Whether it’s hospital stays, medication, or treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, or hormone therapy, this policy covers it all. Cancer Conversations, brought to you by The Indian Express and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, is an initiative that aims to spread awareness instead of fear. Therefore, we’ve chosen to shed light on why you should invest in a cancer insurance plan.

Cancer cases are on the rise

According to the data in the National Cancer Registry, the caseload in India has increased from 11.5 lakhs in 2019 to 13.9 lakhs in 2020. This means that there has been a 21 per cent rise in just one year. These numbers are expected to rise. This should give you reason enough to consider a cancer insurance policy before you are diagnosed with it.

Cancer treatments are long-drawn and expensive

A single chemotherapy session can cost anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. And one or two sessions are not enough. The cost of radiation, surgery, and other treatments is just as high. You need to factor in the possibility of taking time off from work during treatment. This means your income will take a hit. Add hospital stays, doctor fees, the possibility of having to travel to another city or country for treatment and the cost of cancer becomes high enough to break your bank.

General health insurance policies may not be sufficient

Most health insurance policies available in the market have limitations. They usually pay only for hospitalization, and rarely cover the entire cost of the treatment. Furthermore, the policy amount may fall short as most people generally do not choose a policy that’s more than Rs. 5,00,000, while your overall treatment and care can be much higher.

Anyone can get cancer

Cancer is a complex group of diseases with many causes. While you can avoid smoking, alcohol and keep a check on your diet and fitness regime, you cannot control genetics and environmental toxins. Several people who have lived clean healthy lives with no family history of cancer, end up battling the disease.

You don’t want to deal with financial toxicity

Studies show that the stress caused by financial toxicity is counterproductive to cancer treatment. It has even led people to forgo treatments because they can’t afford it. A comprehensive cancer coverage plan ensures that you don’t have to deal with this stress if you are diagnosed with cancer and gives you one less thing to worry about.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance became the ideal partner for Cancer Conversations because it offers comprehensive cancer insurance options with maximum coverage. It also has an efficient ecosystem that will support patients and their families in a time of need.

Watch #CancerConversations all month long on www.indianexpress.com and all social media platforms. Follow and share the hashtag and do your bit to spread awareness.