Cancer conversations kick off today, on national cancer awareness day, to spread awareness. Not the fear

With a mission to give a new perspective to cancer awareness, The Indian Express partnered by Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, unveils the launch edition of Cancer Conversations today, November 7, 2021, National Cancer Awareness Day.

There’s no refuting it. As a word ‘cancer’ has the potential to evoke a powerful form of fear and anxiety in just about anyone who hears it or reads it. This fear prevents people from being receptive to messages about cancer, leaving them unprepared for the disease.

To ensure that people are open to understanding all that cancer entails, The Indian Express and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance collaborate for the launch edition of Cancer Conversations, which kick starts today, November 7, 2021, National Cancer Awareness Day.

Unscripted all the way, this one-of-a-kind video series is conceptualized and created by The Indian Express Brand Studio—the content creation arm of the Indian Express Group. It’s where cancer survivors and caregivers come together to have real conversations, share real experiences, and most importantly, generate real hope—something that is rarely seen on other cancer awareness platforms.

While Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has the most thought-out financial plans and cancer coverage options, it also offers an all-round, efficient ecosystem to support you and your family while battling the disease. This makes them the perfect partner for the Cancer Conversations initiative.

Speaking about Cancer Conversations and the partnership with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express says, “If you’re aware of cancer and its impact, you’ll be better prepared for it. But we realized that the fear of the disease makes people less receptive to awareness efforts. Cancer Conversations attempts to open people’s minds about assimilating information about cancer in a fresh, unique and engaging format, just so that they are physically, emotionally, and financially prepared for it. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance also strives to financially prepare people for the disease,, making them the ideal partner for the initiative.”

Adding to this, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance says, “Cancer has far-reaching effects, not just physically for the patient but also emotionally and financially for the family, disrupting their financial goals. We, at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, are centered on empowering our customers to take charge of life’s uncertainties and face them with confidence. A large percentage of cancer gets cured with early detection, right treatment, and ample awareness. Therefore, with our cancer plans, we stand by our customers and partner them to plan their finances against the likelihood of cancer and safeguard their family’s financial security. This initiative is another firm step towards helping our customers stay aware and make informed decisions.”

This month, tune into #CancerConversations across Indian Express social media platforms and discover insights that will prepare you to deal with the disease.