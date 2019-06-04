Canada: The Land of the Maple features at the top of every traveller’s bucket list

Being the second largest country in the world, Canada’s incredible geographical variety is a significant tourist attraction. Much of the country’s tourism is centered on the metropolitan regions including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver/Whistler, Niagara Falls, Calgary/Canadian Rockies, British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, and the national capital region Ottawa. The large cities are known for their culture, diversity, as well as the many national parks and historic sites.

The best part about Canada is that it is a four-season destination, offering pristine natural wonders, world-class cities, culture and heritage, food and wines, shopping and lots more. From iceberg spotting in Newfoundland, to whale watching off the coast of British Columbia, the ‘Land of the Maple’ has something for everyone. If ever there was a perfect family destination, this is it!

The Vibrant Cities of Canada

From Toronto, one of the world’s most multicultural cities; to Vancouver, bordered by the most beautiful sun-kissed beaches in the Pacific; to French-speaking Quebec City, which is steeped in history and European in flavor – Canada has some of the best cities of all.

During your time in Toronto, you may wish to consider taking one of the five unique tours in the city (Downtown Toronto Tour, Old Town History Tour, Graffiti Tour, Queen St. West, Toronto Waterfront Tour and Toronto Ghost Tour), that will take you to some of the city’s favorite hidden gems.

One of the most beloved public spaces in Vancouver is the Greenville Island Public Market- a jewel in the Island’s crown. The vast indoor market features a fascinating assortment of food and handcrafted products, all fresh from the ocean, the oven or the field!

The Old Quebec City is like an open-air museum, a variety of excursions will take you beyond the historical district to other local attractions such as the beautiful Montmorency Falls, Île d’Orléans, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Shrine, Ice Hotel, whale watching, and more.

Nature at your doorstep

No matter what the season, Canada has it all to rejuvenate even the most jaded traveller. And although this vast and diverse country has some wonderful man-made attractions, nothing can match the raw beauty of its natural wonders.

Niagara Falls

Niagara is one of those classic Canadian destinations that have been a mainstay of travellers from across the globe for generations. That lasting power isn’t only because of the endless awe brought about by the thundering falls; it’s also the result of Niagara’s constant reinvention. Ultimately, there’s no leaving Niagara without checking out the fall.

Bay Of Fundy, Nova Scotia

Did you know that over 160 billion tonnes of water move in and out of the Bay of Fundy, every day, twice a day? That’s more than the combined flow of all the freshwater rivers on our planet. It’s also home to over 12 species of whales, and holds the record for the highest recorded tides in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Montmorency Falls, Quebec City

Open year-round, the beautiful Montmorency Falls Park is just a few minutes from downtown Québec City. The waterfalls are 83 m (272′) tall, a full 30 m (99′) higher than Niagara Falls.

Discover a rich legacy of Culture & Heritage

Throughout Canada’s history, it has been influenced by European culture and traditions, especially British and French, and by its own indigenous cultures. Its numerous World Heritage Sites are wonderfully unique, each representing a crucial period in the country’s timeline.

The Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in Nova Scotia showcases Canadian military history and gives its visitors an opportunity to explore the history of the fortress and the soldiers who were stationed there. At the Canadian Museum of History in the city of Quebec, visitors can also discover the events, personalities and historical events that have shaped Canada. In Newfoundland, you can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse in Atlantic Canada- the Point Amour Lighthouse. After climbing 132 steps, you will be rewarded with a fantastic panoramic view of the Strait of Belle Isle.

The Historic Site is a lot more than a great view, it’s a snapshot of life on the Straits, set in a particular landscape.

An unforgettable food and dining experience

If great food and wine is your favorite part of travelling, Canada has a plethora of options that will have you packing your bags in no time.

Ottawa’s restaurants are wonderfully diverse and if you’re in the mood for French, Italian, Chinese or seafood, you can choose from scores of each. Old Montreal is a European-style district and a food tour in the city allows its visitors to relish the visual treats while also uncovering some of Montreal’s most enticing bits of history. And if you love discovering insider tips on the winery you’re visiting without having to navigate from one winery to the next, a wine tour with the experts in Kelowna is the right choice. With over 40 wineries in Okanagan Valley, Kelowna, you will be pleasantly surprised as you travel through vineyards, orchards and farms just minutes from the lakeside city.

The Call of the Wild

The animals and marine life found in Arctic Canada are diverse and incredible, and the best way to see them is on an Arctic safari.

Polar Bears

The jewel of the northern animals, the polar bear is a truly majestic and powerful creature. Seeing a polar bear in the wild is one life experience you will never forget.

Arctic Fox

One of the most beautiful animals in the north, the arctic fox has developed a thick white coat that blends with its environment to aid in hunting and in evading its predators like the polar bear. The arctic fox is so well adapted to its environment, that it won’t start shivering until temperatures reach -34° C.

Caribou

Watching a herd of caribou thunder across the tundra is an unforgettable experience, and one you can enjoy in northern Manitoba.