Blood cancer has taken over this 1-year-old baby’s life; Please save him

“It breaks my heart to see him in so much pain. A mother’s heart knows everything. My little baby can’t talk, but I know how much he is suffering,” she says.

Deepika and Raju are constantly scared. They fear to lose their little baby. They are desperately trying to save him. But the only thing that is holding them back is the lack of funds.“Due to my family’s financial condition, I didn’t get the chance to get educated. I work as an electrician to earn a living. My income is enough to run my household, but it’s not enough to save my baby,” Raju says.

Baby Medhansh’s chemotherapy has started, but it won’t continue for long if his parents fail to arrange Rs 26 lakh ($ 35435.19). He needs chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and supportive care for the next three years to be able to fight his deadly cancer. “Every day is a battle for my baby. He can’t eat, can’t sleep, can’t play. He can’t do anything that kids his age do naturally. He just keeps on crying. His fever doesn’t subside. I can’t express how heart-wrenching it is to see him like that and not being able to do anything,” Deepika cries.

Deepika and Raju’s financial condition is very critical and their baby’s life is hanging with a fine thread. You are this family’s only hope.

Medhansh truly needs all your love and support… Make him live a long life without suffrage. Your contributions can help this little baby fight his cancer and live a healthy life.

