Best Psychic Readings Online – Genuine Psychic Readers for Accurate Psychic Readings, Predictions, Guidance & More

There are times when life may throw things at us that can’t easily be solved by logic and science alone, which makes you ask: where could the best psychic readings near me be?

Whether you have questions about love, career, or family, it’s only right that you invest your hard-earned time and money on only the best psychics, after all.

But with so many options out there claiming to be the best psychic reading online site, we understand knowing where to start can be quite a frustrating task.

Thankfully, this task ends here. From fortune-telling with tarot cards to astrology readings that provide spiritual guidance, our team has done its utmost best to uncover and review which psychic service providers are genuinely worth looking into.

So let’s get started!

Best Online Psychic Readings – First Look

Kasamba – Best for? Talented Psychic Experts in Every Field

Psychic Source – Best for? Unique Psychic Abilities

Keen – Best for? Budget-Friendly Phone Readings

AskNow – Best for? Strictest Hiring Process

Oranum – Best for? Webcam Psychic Readings

Are Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, as long as you find a reputable site that’s well-established in the psychic world. There are a surprising number of online options that have been offering reliable readings for decades.

And to help you make a well-informed decision, we employed certain criteria to make sure that the entries in this article contain nothing but only the top performers within the online psychic field. You can find them below:

Compatibility:

The universe’s whispers are better heard when both the reader and the client are in tune with each other. So, reader-to-client compatibility is one of the primary things we considered when looking at the psychic reading companies we listed in this article.

Legitimacy:

There are a lot of psychic websites that purport to have real clairvoyants and spiritualists in their roster without providing any information to back it. We made sure that each and every company in our top picks are as legitimate as they come, with rosters only being filled by 100% gifted psychic consultants.

Affordability:

Regardless of how good an online psychic’s services are, it won’t matter if you can’t pay their rates. You’re going to find that each and every entry in our list of top psychic reading platforms combines both quality service and value.

Accessibility:

Finding psychics on the internet is fine, but only the best psychic reading sites are able to go above and beyond a virtual psychic reading. Each of our picks offers a variety of ways with which to contact their advisors, from phone chats to text messages.

User Reviews:

There are rarely better indicators for a company’s pedigree than user reviews, as these opinions come from people who’ve had firsthand experiences with these psychic readers. We made sure to only include the most well-regarded online psychic reading companies today.

Best Psychic Readings Near Me

1. Kasamba – All-Round Best Online Psychics

Kasamba Kasamba

There’s no doubt about it: Kasamba is one of the best, if not arguably the best, psychic service provider right now. This company has both the pedigree and renown that can only come from decades of experience, after all.

Having been active since the late 90s, Kasamba has been doing psychic readings by phone. And—these days—this platform provides accurate readings that have left literally millions of their clients with a newer, fresher perspective in life.

If you’ve ever searched “where can I get a psychic reading near me?”, then we’re sure you’ve heard of Kasamba as it’s easily one of the most helpful platforms in the business. Each of their psychic readers has a detailed profile that lets you know their specialties as well their location, so you can easily know if they’re nearby or not.

Plus, Kasamba is an easily accessible online psychic reading platform, as they have phone psychics, chat psychics, and even online psychic readers that coordinate with you via email.

Why we like about Kasamba

Qualified, trained psychic advisors

Reliable psychic readings

Detailed profiles for all psychic readers

Psychic chat via iOS and Android app

Secure payment methods

User-friendly platform

24/7 consultation

Affordable readings from $1.00/minute

50% OFF first paid psychic reading session

first paid psychic reading session Three-minute free psychic readings

What could be better…

Membership is required to get the psychic reading app

Notable Features

Kasamba has a more than capable roster of psychic experts around, especially love psychics. They employ some of the best online psychics who are able to help you. This is especially true if you’re looking for a fresh perspective on what state your current romantic relationship is in or help to determine whether you’re in the right relationship at all.

Even better, Kasamba offers a decent introductory offer for their psychic readings by phone. New clients get the first three minutes free and have their first paid psychic reading session at 50% off.

2. Psychic Source – A Trustworthy Online Psychic Network for Clairvoyant Reading

Psychic Source Psychic Source

Psychic Source is one of the most diverse online psychic reading websites that you’re going to find today. Although they primarily focus on matters of the heart, you can also use this online psychic platform is able to help you with any topic under the sun.

They have master psychics who are well-versed in providing accurate psychic readings using a variety of ways. From tarot card readings and fortune telling to more exotic techniques such as clairaudience, there are more than enough options available.

Of course, all this wouldn’t amount to anything if they don’t provide accurate psychic readings conveniently, which they do. Whether it’s accurate tarot readings or psychic mediums, clients may access online psychic readings from one of their experts by phone and video chat.

Plus, you get your first psychic reading online discounted with the initial three minutes free. After which, standard rates cost approximately $1/min – a highly affordable deal that only the most established sites can offer.

Why we like about Psychic Source

Psychics with rare abilities like clairaudience

Gifted psychics with almost three decades of experience

Detailed readings on career, love, and destiny queries

Skilled tarot reading psychics available

Helpful “psychic tool” to match you with the best psychic

24/7 support from a dedicated customer service team

New users get free psychic readings (75% OFF)

Affordable readings via live chat, video call, and phone

What could be better…

Some advisors are pricey

Notable Features

Psychic Source has psychic readers that range from the typical tarot reading expert to experienced psychics that specialize in more esoteric methods like clairaudience. So, if you’ve ever felt like you wanted to hear the voice of a loved one far away or dearly departed, a psychic reader from this online psychic platform should be able to help.

They also have a reliable pairing system, which allows you to find the right psychic reader on their roster based on your preferences.

3. Keen Psychics – A Budget-Friendly Service for Over-the-Phone Psychic Readings

Keen Keen

Keen Psychics is second only to Kasamba if you look at both size and experience within online psychic reading platforms that are still active today. Having said that, we feel that this company (in some ways) bests Kasamba if you’re wondering, “where can I find an affordable psychic near me?”

That’s because Keen Psychics provides one of the most generous introductory offers compared to all other psychic services out there (find all the details below). But, more importantly, this website allows users to filter psychics based on budget, thanks to their interactive search tool.

You can narrow down your search based on price, star rating, skills, availability, specialties, and more. No wonder this company is confident that they can match every client with a psychic reader—even your pets!

Why we like about Keen Psychics

Extensive number of psychic readers

Readings available 24/7

Spiritual healing and support from online psychics

Pet psychic experts – communicate with your beloved animal

Interactive search tool to find the perfect psychic

Sort psychics based on budget to find affordable advisors

Psychic sessions available via mobile

Generous introductory offer ($1.99 for 10 minutes)

Three-minute free psychic reading online

What could be better…

Roster size can be overwhelming

Notable Features

Keen Psychics can provide an online psychic reading session focused on various matters, from careers, love, grief, divorce, past lives, pets, and more. Most surprising of which is perhaps their pet psychic reading experts who can communicate with the domesticated furry members of your family and offer advice.

As far as free online psychic readings are concerned, you get a generous 3-minute free trial period with Keen Psychics. This is then immediately followed by a discounted 10-minute psychic reading for just $1.99. Truly one of the most affordable psychic reading services you’ll find today.

4. AskNow – Most Stringent Hiring Process for ALL Psychics Online

AskNow AskNow

If you’re looking for online psychics who specialize in tarot readings, then look no further than AskNow. This site might just be able to help you find the answers you need with these fateful cards and the best psychics who have shuffled their respective decks.

AskNow also offers other services aside from tarot readings, of course. They have online psychics who specialize in the field of numerology, horoscopes, and, most interestingly, dream analysis. So, if you have any concerns about the images that appear whenever you turn in for the night, this could be the best place to interpret them.

Yes, AskNow may not have the most client-focused free-minute offer right now (seeing as first-timers will need to purchase a package to access their five-minute free reading). But you’ll find that new users get their first 30 minutes at a discounted rate of $1/minute, making AskNow a good option no matter your budget.

Plus, AskNow is also open to Spanish speakers, as they have readers available in that language.

Why we like about AskNow

Features 100%, legitimate psychic advisors

In-depth screening process for all readers

Numerology, horoscopes, and dream analysis readings

Available as a mobile app for on-the-go phone psychic reading

Affordable rates to meet every budget

Five-minute free reading (when you purchase a package)

(when you purchase a package) Spanish speakers able to offer accurate readings in Spanish

What could be better…

Needs a better free psychic reading online offer

Notable Features

AskNow knows that not everyone has the gift to become a psychic online. Therefore, they employ one of the most stringent hiring processes in the online psychic reading industry today, ensuring only legit psychics make the cut.

As such, they might not have the most extensive roster of advisors around. But AskNow claims each and every one of them is an undeniable A-lister in their field, with many advisors also skilled at counseling, life coaching, and more.

5. Oranum – Live Psychics Readings and Advice via Video

Oranum Oranum

Finding the “best psychics near me” isn’t an issue with Oranum because this is one psychic service provider that brings you face-to-face with skilled psychic mediums, clairvoyants, fortune-tellers, and so on. By that, we mean Oranum is perhaps the prime spot if you’re looking for psychic readings online via webcam.

You can even access a “sneak preview” via their LIVE public sessions and free online chat room. This way, you can be sure the online psychics that you choose are the perfect fit for you.

Why we like about Oranum

Webcam readings only for a deeper connection between you and your psychic

Impressive roster of psychic abilities (tarot, clairvoyant, dreams, astrology…)

LIVE psychics

Dedicated customer service team

User-friendly, simplistic website interface

9.99 in free credits after signing up

Free psychic chat rooms

What could be better…

Only webcam readings available

Notable Features

Although they don’t offer free minutes in the conventional sense, Oranum does offer a nice introductory gift worth $9.99 of their site’s currency. You can use this to meet and connect with an online psychic reader via webcam, providing you with arguably the most personal experience possible where virtual readings are concerned.

But let’s talk more about this “sneak preview.” Some of Oranum’s online psychics allow viewers to join their LIVE psychic reading online broadcasts for free, meaning you get to see first-hand whether their reading style suits you.

6. Mysticsense – Best Online Mediums

Though spiritual mediums who communicate with the dearly departed are perhaps what Mysticsense is best known for (more on this below), this network still boasts online psychics in almost every field.

From Eastern specialties like Reiki that can help you balance your energies, to clairsentients that can feel the answers you’re looking for, you’ll quickly discover that Mysticsense can offer readings on pretty much any topic.

What’s more, whether you have concerns about a recurring dream, LGBTQ relationships, soulmates, family issues, grief, spirituality, just to name a few, Mysticsense has both sorting and filter tools to match you with a psychic reader.

Filter psychics via status, special tags, specialties, and even reading style: compassionate, direct, expressive, thoughtful, and/or wise. You can then sort the results based on name or price.

Why we like about Mysticsense

Over 200 psychic mediums at hand

Detailed blog section

Extensive filter and sorting tools

Daily horoscope readings available via email

What could be better…

No mobile app version available

Notable Features

Yes, this is one of the best online psychic reading sites if you’re looking for a medium that can help you communicate with a loved one who’s no longer on the mortal plane. With over 200 gifted psychic mediums, Mysticsense possibly beats most mainstream platforms if you’re struggling with unresolved feelings due to the loss of a loved one.

And of course, they also offer a free-minute trial reading that lasts 5 minutes, which is more than enough time for a quick psychic reading online to test out the site.

7. Psychic OZ – Get an Online Psychic Reading via a Highly Secure Platform

Psychic OZ may not be able to pride itself as one of the largest places where one can find “real psychic readings near me.” But they definitely are the type of company that prioritizes quality over scale.

In other words, you’re going to find that Psychic OZ has a relatively small roster of expert psychics and spiritual advisors. But, similarly to AskNow, that’s thanks to them having a very strict hiring process around, making sure you get paired with the best psychics for you.

As far as their psychic reading services go, Psychic OZ stands as one of the more uncommon companies. This is because, beyond your typical readers, they also employ mystics specialized in runestones who can read cosmic energy to help you become more attuned to the universe.

Why we like about Psychic Oz

A small but highly talented roster of experts

Affordable overall rates

Very secure platform

Only accept PayPal

What could be better…

Needs more experts in their stable

Notable Features

As we mentioned above, Psychic OZ prioritizes quality. But they also prioritize safety and make sure to provide a secure platform that’s VeriSign Trusted, TRUSTe Certified, and Norton Secured. This means any information stored on the site is encrypted, meaning data is safe at all times.

They also only accept payments via PayPal, meaning Psychic Oz themselves cannot store your payment information. So don’t fret; there’s no need to worry about any additional or hidden charges whenever you reach out to one of their advisors.

8. LifeReader – Top Rated Psychics for Horoscope Readings

LifeReader is possibly one of the best psychic reading sites if you’re looking for horoscope readings at an affordable rate. Not to mention, this company has made a name for itself by employing some of the most client-focused online psychics today.

If you’re a new user, you’ll find their free psychics offer competitive enough to help you find at least one, if not a couple, of online psychics you click with (more detail below). Afterward, standard rates advertised on each psychic’s profile will apply.

All in all, LifeReader isn’t just a great option for a free horoscope newsletter; it’s also great for people looking for that extra human touch that other platforms don’t provide.

Why we like about LifeReader

Easily find talented horoscope readers

Features legitimate online psychics

Blog section provides helpful content

New users get highly affordable deals

50% OFF + 1st Call $0.19/min (depending on the reader)

(depending on the reader) Four free chat minutes with every reader

What could be better…

No mobile app version available

No video readings available

Notable Features

New LR users get four free chat minutes. After that, you get your next 10 minutes for an affordable $0.19/min. Best of all, the online psychics here are available 24-7, so you can reach out to them for any questions about love, work, and family, among other things, at any time.

Best Psychic Readings Online – Your Questions Answered

Psychic Readings Psychic Readings

What’s the Difference Between In-Person and Online Psychic Readings?

Offline readings are the traditional way with which people get their stars or signs read in-person by mystics and spiritualists. However, you can’t deny the fact that it’s a more costly and time-consuming route to go with. This is especially true if you factor in travel costs and the fact that in-person psychics won’t be available 24/7.

Online readings, on the other hand, provide you with a more convenient way with which you may communicate with a psychic. You can do this over the phone, using a mobile app, via email or joining a live video session with any given psychic online.

Not only do online readings help you save money that’s better spent on the readings themselves, but they also give you more time to get your situation reviewed by a psychic instead of going out and traveling to where they’re located.

How Can I Avoid Fake Psychics?

Unlike companies like Kasamba or Psychic Source who have legitimate experts in their roster, there are platforms and companies out there that are less than savory at best. You can tell that you’re dealing with a fake psychic using these guidelines:

The “psychic” you’re talking to is more concerned with keeping you on the line to pay their rates per minute than answering your questions. They’ll talk unnecessarily slowly or repeat themselves for no reason.

Fake psychics almost always guarantee that they’ll predict the future accurately, something that real ones don’t necessarily do. Genuine psychics understand that the future is not set in stone, and the simplest action could alter your path.

Checking out user reviews from people who have dealt with any given company can help you determine if you’re looking at a fake psychic or not. If reviews are unavailable, are consistently bad, or seem too good to be true even, chances are you’re dealing with a fake psychic company.

What Questions Should I Ask a Psychic Reader?

The long and short of it is: you can ask your psychic advisor whatever question that you feel you need an answer to. However, we highly advise that you ask open-ended questions instead of questions that can have a yes/no answer. This way, you’re encouraging the psychic to give an elaborate, more detailed response. After all, the universe is a wide place, and the answers it can give are boundless.

Whether you want to know if your current profession will lead to happiness or how you and your partner can grow closer, just remember to be open and honest during the session. If you give a psychic false information or half-truths, you won’t gain as much out of the experience.

Finding the Best Psychic Near Me (You!)

From now on, hopefully, you won’t have to ask yourself, “where can I get an accurate psychic reading near me?”

With platforms like Kasamba, Psychic Source, and Oranum, just to name a few, finding a legitimate source for mystical answers to your concerns about any aspect of your life is a real possibility.

While we believe Kasamba is the all-around best psychic reading site, you should opt for whichever platform you feel most drawn to. Whether that feeling is based on the tools, features, or convenience of the site in question, or just a gut feeling, each of the options above are well-established platforms.

Not to mention, most of them offer free minutes, so you can test out the services for yourself – without spending any $$$.

Good Luck!