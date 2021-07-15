scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Ayansh requires the world’s costliest SMA Drug (Rs 16 Crore); without this his chances to survive are bleak 

I sat with my little 1-year-old Ayansh in my arms and tears began to fall from my eyes. Tears of fear and anguish... tears of helplessness and guilt. We are need of urgent donations to save my child.


July 15, 2021 12:33:29 pm
Save little Ayansh - only your donations can help him

My little Ayansh is suffering and his disorder is one whose only cure is a drug worth {(160000000)}.

Drained out from the day’s happenings, I lay Ayansh on the bed to sleep and took a long and hard look at my baby, for I knew, any day could be his last day.

His extremely rare & deadly disorder is so devastating that if my husband and I don’t come up with the money for its cure, we’ll lose him forever.

The disorder Ayansh is suffering from is called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), this leads to loss of nerve cells and muscle growth and normally affects 1 in every 10,000 babies.

For us, this is a soul-defeating piece of news as the only cure for it is a drug named Zolgensma which can only be imported from the U.S.

Ayansh’s serious condition came to light when I found out that he wasn’t able to move or do any activity kids of his age normally did. At first, I thought it might have just been a learning issue, but as time went on, his development kept deteriorating.

He couldn’t perform the smallest of activities; from swallowing milk to even breathing, every basic life-sustaining action was an impossible task for Ayansh.

Destiny has cursed my son and our family with the worst of ailments, the cure for which will take more than a lifetime for us to afford!

We hail from  lower-middle-class background, my husband works as an employee at TCS and I toil as a housewife. We have less than most families and barely coping up.

But arranging an amount as ginormous as {(160000000)} is way out of any working-class man’s league, let alone our already struggling family.

“Ayansh’s state is extremely fragile. If he doesn’t get the drug soon, I’m afraid he won’t be able to survive the disease” – These were the harsh words of the doctor… my little child is yet to see the world and live a life he really deserves. Those words by the doctor broke us down leaving us hopeless.

I urge you with all my heart to donate for Ayansh. We know the amount is huge but it is no way more hefty and precious than my son’s life! Even if each one of you does your part by helping us and donating, we save Ayansh’s life.

Please donate for my son and help give him a chance at life. Every bit done by you all counts. It will be a big help!

