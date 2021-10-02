Are you ready for Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Dhamaal?

As the festive season nears, Flipkart is making sure there is never a dull moment. Indians love shopping and entertainment, but is there anything that can top these? Yes, when you combine the two, to get Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Dhamaal.

We can see the excitement and curiosity building up already! To let you in on the secret, we are talking about India’s first and largest commerce content initiative. This comes in the form of a daily one-hour shoppable show on the Flipkart app with celebrities, influencers, comedians and more.

The never-seen-before show will be hosted by Raghav Juyal, and feature much-loved celebrities and influencers such as Shibani Dandekar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan Joshi, Tech Burner, Abish Matthew, Tech Unboxing, Beebom, Techno Ruhez, Varun Verma, Tech Bar and others. And they are all coming together just to give you a taste of the great products and deals on offer on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Dhamaal is here! Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Dhamaal is here!

If there’s anything that can give even greater joy than shopping for family and friends, it’s doing it while having super fun as these entertainers create Dhamaal. If you ever felt online shopping was a solitary and, dare we say, lonely pursuit, Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Dhamaal is here to change all that.

Viewers can shop as they watch their favourite celebrities and influencers play games like Spin the Wheel, What’s in the Box, Blind Unboxing, etc. Catch your celebrities showcase their favourite products as well during the show.

Don’t forget, there are thousands of prizes to be won on the quiz featured in the show! Login and enjoy the rollercoaster ride as you grab great deals and discounts across categories, win big prizes as India’s top entertainers pull out all the stops to tickle your funny bone.

So, join your favourite celebrities and help them help you win, only on the Flipkart App from 8 pm to 9 pm, till October 8. Don’t forget to spread the word!