Airtel Xstream Fiber now comes with an added layer of security. Here’s all you need to know

From the time we wake up to when we hit the bed at night, our lives revolve around the internet. And as work, study, entertainment and our personal lives move to the digital space, we see the need to stay connected online more than ever.

While the internet is making our lives easier, we cannot shake off the security issues that lurk in the background. We keep hearing about internet frauds, malware attacks, and data leaks in the news. But can we do anything about it? The answer is yes, we finally can. Airtel, one of the biggest internet providers in the country, has added another layer of security to their Xstream Fiber service to not just offer high-speed fibre optic internet but also better online security. Welcome Airtel Secure Internet A safe internet experience is something that appeals to all of us, whether we are professionals working from home or parents trying to set up kids' online classes. So, Airtel Secure Internet, a service that promises just that, comes as a great addition to your home broadband. It's easy to opt for, and customers can set it up and explore its features right from the Airtel Thanks app. The best part? The first month of this service is absolutely free, post which it costs a nominal amount of Rs 99 per month. So, how does Airtel Secure Internet work? Keeping in mind the importance of being secure while online, Airtel Xstream Fiber gives users the complete freedom to choose what they see and what they don't. For example, if you find it difficult to cut off from social media or gaming during work hours, then you can easily block such websites and content with this service.

Parents who are worried about kids being exposed to unsavoury content online can opt for the Child Safe profile, one of the four ready to use profiles built into the service. The other profiles include Virus Protection, Study Mode, and Work Mode. While the Study Mode serves to block online games, Work Mode ensures you stay focused by restricting access to streaming media entertainment platforms, such as Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc. And using the app is super simple because you can access it straight from the Airtel Thanks app. To subscribe to the service, go to the Thanks Page on the app, click on the ‘Secure Internet’ card and subscribe. To access the list of categories that can be subscribed to, go to Secure Internet card on the app, tap on ‘Manage’ and you’ll see all the profiles. On each profile, you can tap on the ‘Blocked Category’ link to see more.

Airtel Secure Internet can also protect your connected devices from viruses and malwares. This goes a long way in protecting your devices as well as your privacy.

The blocking is enabled at a broadband level so it is applied to all the devices connected to the Wi-Fi. And switching between profiles is as simple as a few taps on the Thanks app.

The network-based security service comes as good news for all of us who do everything online, from banking to conducting business meetings and shopping. Data breaches and online fraud are fears that we all struggle with. Thus, by introducing this service, Airtel Xstream Fiber makes sure we feel safe online, a place where we spend most of our time anyway. And if you are wondering if this a service for you or how it would work out in your daily life, give the free trial a go today.

To know more, go to Airtel Thanks App -> Thanks Page and click on ‘Secure Internet’ Card.