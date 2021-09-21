Airtel Xstream Fiber: Connect 60 devices and experience lag-free connectivity

Working from home during the pandemic has magnified the demands for a reliable and fast internet connection, especially when multiple devices are connected to the same network. For those who have made a temporary or permanent shift to their hometowns in smaller cities or those living in villages, internet lags can mean missing work deadlines.

“It was never that bad” is what we usually think, but that’s because there was never so much stress on one internet connection. However, with everybody in the house connecting not one but multiple smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, etc., to the same Wi-Fi connection, it can mean an increased load. Issues such as poor speed, video calls freezing abruptly, file transfers taking an extended time, etc., are problems that many have been facing for over a year now.

Fortunately, another customer-first launch from Airtel aims to solve the issue of seamless connectivity for every member in the family, whether they are working, studying, or streaming OTT content.

Enjoy 1Gbps speeds on multiple devices simultaneously

Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with an industry-first router that can provide high-speed internet to 60 devices at once, making it necessary in 2021. More importantly, unlike most routers with a bandwidth of 600Mbps for wireless speed, the Xstream Fiber router can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps. This means users need not worry about speed drops, low-quality streaming, or patchy internet even when multiple devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi and use applications that consume lots of data.

This dual-band router can support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, ensuring better performance as it declutters network traffic. It also offers users the choice to connect to the band that can best meet their needs.

In addition to this, the Xstream Fiber router includes six antennas, which help improve coverage and enable seamless connectivity for any device connected to the Wi-fi.

Here are some perks you get with the Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1GB router:

The dual-band WiFi router helps you stream, download or browse on two separate networks without any interference at superfast speeds.

Enjoy a lag-free online gaming experience.

Supports Good Neighbour Policy and will not interfere with other wireless networks.

Bonus perk: Improved online security

As a precautionary option, Airtel is also offering customers the choice to enable a Secure Internet feature to their Wi-Fi connection. At just Rs 99 per month, it adds a layer of security to one’s internet usage by protecting connected devices from viruses and malware, and unwanted and potentially harmful content.

The Secure Internet includes a Child Safe feature is particularly useful for parents as it can block access to unsavoury content. This way, parents need not worry about their children’s online safety while using the internet for classes or studying. It also includes other profiles, like Study Mode and Work Mode, which block specific sites to ensure users stay focussed on the task at hand. Users can subscribe to the service from the Airtel Thanks app and can get the first month for free.

So, whether it is work, play, or leisure, every member of the household can enjoy lag-free internet connectivity on any device and go about their daily routines with ease.