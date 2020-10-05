Airtel dominates once again in video experience, gaming, download speed and more: OpenSignal September 2020 report

The winner of the game: Airtel remains undefeated & unbeatable

Airtel remains the operator to beat in India for the second year in a row, according to the September report of ©2020 Opensignal, Limited – the global telecom research firm.

Airtel topped the chart in four categories – Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience and Download Speed Experience. The report analysed networks of four major operators in India – Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vi (recently merged Vodafone and Idea) across 49 of the country’s largest cities, over a period of 90 days.

The first-ever Games Experience assessment by OpenSignal to determine the impact of cellular networks on real-time multiplayer games was won by Airtel, which registered a score of 55.6 out of 100. It also retained the top spot in Download Speed Experience for the sixth consecutive time, with a score of 10.4 Mbps.

Airtel also won the Video Experience award for the fourth time in a row and was the only Indian operator in the Good Video Experience (55-65) category. It measured 3.4 points (6.3 percent) ahead of its second-place competitor, as it increased its lead by one point since the last report. This was despite the unique challenges faced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on user behaviour.

In the Voice App Experience category, Airtel took the lead for the second consecutive report, scoring 75.5 out of 100, and maintaining its lead of 1.1 points (1.4 percent). For this, OpenSignal measured voice quality for over-the-top (OTT) services, such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger, based on certain technical parameters and perceived call quality.

Airtel dominated at the regional level, as well, recording fast loading times while streaming videos online on smartphones. According to the report, Airtel users witnessed a Good Video Experience in 31 cities and a superior — Very Good — video experience in seven cities, including Tier 2 cities like Coimbatore (65.9), Vadodara (66.6) and Dhanbad (66.8).

The winning streak continued in the regional Games Experience, with Airtel making a clean sweep in 22 cities. Notably, it also won the majority of the regional Voice App Experience awards, with only Airtel users in Ahmedabad and Vadodara reporting a Good Voice App Experience, on average.

As for 4G availability, users on the Airtel network were able to connect more than 95% of the time in 42 cities, on average, as per the report. This only strengthens Airtel’s position as the most reliable telecom operator in India.

​OpenSignal, an independent global standard, scientifically analyses network measurements on billions of mobile devices to understand real-time user experience. Along with measuring mobile networks around the world, OpenSignal takes into consideration a range of metrics, and not just basic upload and download speed measurements like other measurement companies. Additionally, it uses a network of CDNs (content delivery networks) to collect data to ensure it gets the most accurate findings based on customer experience.

