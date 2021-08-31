Airtel Black: Solving internet and entertainment problems with one smart plan

High-speed data is necessary for today’s homes, as one balances work meetings, family video calls, children’s online classes and daily recreational videos. Of course, with entertainment options exploding, OTT platforms and DTH are other essentials for family members across age groups. And as leisure time has merged with work hours, the new normal has demanded a whole new level of multitasking. So some degree of simplification would certainly be welcome. For starters, wouldn’t it be so much easier to have one bill for all your internet and entertainment connections instead of multiple bills and as many due dates?

Well, telecom giant, Airtel, has attempted to uncomplicate matters with an all-in-one solution for homes by combining two or more of its services – fibre, DTH and postpaid mobile – in a single bill. Airtel, which enjoys a unique position as an integrated operator on all three fronts, is focussed on simplifying its customers’ lives with its latest offering – Airtel Black.

Why is Airtel Black the need of the hour?

Airtel Black is the latest offering from Airtel and the first of its kind in India that allows customers to combine two or more postpaid, DTH and fibre services, and bill them under one plan. So, what does this mean for customers?

Single bill for multiple services: Under Airtel Black, customers no longer have to deal with the frustration of a service getting disconnected because they lost track of a due date and forget to pay the bill. Having a single bill for all their internet and entertainment connections means making just one payment a month.

Dedicated customer care: Airtel Black customers also have access to a dedicated team of relationship managers who will respond to a call within 60 seconds or call back. This kind of priority resolution means no more waiting endlessly on IVR lines. One call centre will take care of any problems or customer needs, making it quicker and more convenient.

No additional costs: Existing Airtel customers can switch from their regular plans to an Airtel Black plan at no extra cost. And customers who add a new service when signing up for their Black plan also get 30 days free on that service, and no installation costs (in the case of DTH and Fiber connections).

Tailor-made plans: Airtel Black gives customers the flexibility to choose those plans that suit their needs best. This means being able to pick and club multiple postpaid connections, DTH and fibre connections. It’s the perfect solution for a family or a group of friends!

Aimed at the discerning customer, the company also has fixed Airtel Black plans priced between Rs 998 and Rs 2,099. Each of these has a different combination of mobile, Fiber and DTH plans, making it easier for customers to make a decision.

How to get an Airtel Black plan

There are three ways for existing customers to upgrade to an Airtel Black plan: