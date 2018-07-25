A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Sushant, six-month-old, was diagnosed with Thalassemia Major and has been undergoing blood transfusions every 15 days. Sushant, six-month-old, was diagnosed with Thalassemia Major and has been undergoing blood transfusions every 15 days.

Sushant, my son, was six months old when he was diagnosed with Thalassemia Major. For the past 9 years, he has been undergoing blood transfusions every 15 days. Needles, transfusions, and hospital visits have become a major part of his life. I want to free my child from this horrible state and the only way to do that is a Bone Marrow Transplant worth Rs. 11 lakhs ($16,046).

My name is Santosh Marathe. I work as a labourer and earn Rs. 7,000 a month. This meagre amount isn’t enough to afford his medicines, let alone the surgery.

I have an 8-year-old daughter, who also happens to be Sushant’s Bone Marrow Donor. She teases her brother by saying “I won’t donate anything to you” to which he replies “I won’t be able to play with you if you don’t give me what I need”. The bond they share is unbreakable. It saddens me to no end when I hear them talking like this. This feeling of helplessness is soul-crushing. I just want my baby to get well.

When he was 6-years-old, during one of his transfusions he received blood of the wrong blood group which made his condition even worse. But that didn’t break him. Sushant is a courageous fighter and the most obedient child ever. I say this because he not only co-operates with us but also remembers the date for his next cycle. “Baba, we’ve to go to the hospital tomorrow”, he says, putting a brave face.

I want to give my son a life where he can make his own life choices, right from food to lifestyle. I want him to experience the beauty of life, and live the life he deserves. My only last hope to make this possible are the kind people willing to donate. Please help me. You can help Sushant by donating to his fundraiser on Ketto. Please click here to donate.

