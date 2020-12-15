A fatal illness is threatening to kill my little boy; Please help me

Let’s get together and help little baby Harry and his family right away Let’s get together and help little baby Harry and his family right away

Preeti and her husband were ecstatic when they welcomed their youngest child in their family. Preethi’s daughter, only 3-year-old, was equally happy to have a younger brother. Harry, along with him, brought immense happiness to his family.

However, things soon started to go downhill for little Harry and his family.

Harry was born a healthy baby. His sweet, loving nature is loved by many. Seeing her little boy get pricked by huge pins and needles always makes Preeti emotional.

It all started when Harry suddenly had a high fever. Soon, Preeti observed a day that her baby’s eyes had turned a deep shade of yellow. In no time, his stomach abdomen had swollen excessively.

In great panic, Harry’s parents rushed him to a hospital. After running a few tests and check-ups, poor Harry’s fate was revealed.

It was found out that Preethi’s baby is suffering from biliary atresia. The doctors informed her that this illness is fatal and her poor baby will lose his life without the required treatment.

In no time, Harry’s condition had deteriorated very quickly. Even with his ongoing treatments and medications, his health is critical.





Now, little Harry does not have enough time left. Only an urgent liver transplant will save Harry’s life. However, his parents are in no condition to pay for his expensive transplant.

With eyes full of tears, Harry’s father says, “Even though I am the donor for Harry’s transplant, I feel helpless. His treatment is extremely expensive for us to afford. When his illness was diagnosed, we spent all our life-savings just to pay for the medicines. And now, I have nothing to offer to my son.”



Harry’s life-saving liver transplant will cost a huge sum of INR 1650000.00. His helpless parents are in to condition to be able to pay the massive amount set on their baby’s life.

Please donate to save his life from a fatal illness. This is little Harry’s last chance at life.

