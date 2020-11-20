5 ways to fight infections and ensure safety indoors

Shield your homes this season with India's preferred choice in paints

Washing hands, sanitising surfaces, limiting food deliveries, people are doing it all to stay safe to fight infections and disease causing bacteria. While it’s important to limit one’s contact with external sources and movement in public spaces, it is also crucial to ensure a safe environment indoors, since we are all spending a majority of our time at home.

Infection can spread within the four walls of a home, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. However, here are five steps one can take to ensure safety indoors.

Keep your home well-ventilated: Allow fresh air to enter your house by opening the doors and windows daily. Switch on the fans so that air circulates well through the living spaces. This is important because stale air creates a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, while well-ventilated spaces may lessen the risk of spreading infection. Opening the doors and windows also lets in sunlight, which is considered a natural disinfectant. Sunshine is also a great mood-lifter and will keep your spirits up.

Go for wall colours that offer protection: Planning to give your walls a makeover? The hygiene of our home is of utmost importance today. Thus protecting the surfaces in our home and keeping them safe is the need of the hour.

The Royale Health Shield range of products can kill 99%# bacteria on painted surfaces within two hours of exposure. The Silver Ion Technology in the paint is recommended* by the Indian Medical Association. The Royale Health Shield range of products is a revolutionary solution that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure safe and beautiful surfaces in your home.

Keep the air-conditioning vents clean: Since air-conditioners cool the room by recycling the air in a restricted space, it is important to keep them clean so they do not turn into a breeding ground for bacteria. To contain the spread of infection, one must ensure cleaning and disinfecting the AC units, especially split air-conditioners.

Clean carpets regularly: The dust that your rugs and carpets gather have the potential to trap bacteria and viruses. Make sure you clean and dust them regularly with an efficient vacuum system if necessary, so that your home is safe from hidden pollutants.

Follow personal hygiene rules: Set a list of non-negotiable rules for the family and guests, such as leaving footwear outside, washing hands when entering the home from outdoors, sanitising groceries before putting them in use, etc. You can also take additional precautions such as wearing gloves while cleaning to avoid germs from spreading to other surfaces.

These are some rules to follow to keep yourself and your family safe while indoors, besides practising social distancing and wearing masks outdoors as well as indoors.











