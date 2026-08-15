Spider-Man actor Tom Holland spills skincare secrets: ‘My lady is in charge of buying…’

Tom Holland, who plays a popular superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about his skincare routine while promoting his latest film, Spiderman: Brand New Day. Speaking with Esquire, the actor shared that his healthy skin requires a little push from his wife and co-star Zendaya: “Yes and no. If I’m working, I have an amazing makeup artist who’s taking care of my skin. But if I’m not working…just a nice little splash of water in the morning, and I do moisturise and wear SPF. But that’s kind of about it.”

When asked about his hydration routine in particular, Holland added: “I wouldn’t be able to tell you the name of it, though. I don’t buy it. My lady is in charge of buying all of those creams and stuff. Just one of the benefits is that I steal all of her stuff.”