Spider-Man actor Tom Holland spills skincare secrets: ‘My lady is in charge of buying…’

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Tom Holland, who plays a popular superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about his skincare routine while promoting his latest film, Spiderman: Brand New Day. Speaking with Esquire, the actor shared that his healthy skin requires a little push from his wife and co-star Zendaya: “Yes and no. If I’m working, I have an amazing makeup artist who’s taking care of my skin. But if I’m not working…just a nice little splash of water in the morning, and I do moisturise and wear SPF. But that’s kind of about it.”
When asked about his hydration routine in particular, Holland added: “I wouldn’t be able to tell you the name of it, though. I don’t buy it. My lady is in charge of buying all of those creams and stuff. Just one of the benefits is that I steal all of her stuff.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that celebrity skincare routines sometimes encourage some genuinely healthy habits such as washing the face with a gentle cleanser, using a moisturiser to protect the skin barrier, applying sunscreen every day and staying hydrated.
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However, viewers should remember that what they see in a short social media video is only a small part of a person’s complete skincare journey.
“What celebs say out loud may not include prescription medicines, dermatologist-recommended treatments, professional facials, chemical peels, laser procedures, genetics, hormonal factors, makeup, camera filters, lighting, or image editing that also influence how the skin looks on screen,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to Dr Furtado, the safest approach is to treat celebrity skincare content as general inspiration rather than a step-by-step guide. Here’s what you should keep in mind:
“Remember, skincare is highly personal and a routine that gives excellent results for a celebrity may not be suitable, necessary, or even safe for someone with different skin, lifestyle, medical conditions, or environmental exposure,” Dr Furtado warned, adding that the above tips are scientifically supported and can contribute to healthier skin over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.