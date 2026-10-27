Soundarya Rajinikanth says she shares a different bond with father than sister: ‘Very secure as children’

When Soundarya Rajinikanth reflected on growing up with her sister Aishwaryaa, she described how their childhood home, once dominated by two daughters, now comes alive with four grandsons of different ages. “When we were growing up, we girls used to dominate our home. Now, it’s four grandsons of different age groups. Only boys dominate. That’s very beautiful. Yatra is almost 18. Linga is about 15. My sons are 10 and 3. The interaction between my parents and their grandchildren is beautiful because they are different ages. I love my nephews. I am very close to them. I will always be there for them,” she told Behindwoods TV in an interaction.

She spoke affectionately about their interactions with her parents, but one observation stood out: although both sisters grew up feeling secure, each shares a very different relationship with their father, Rajinikanth. “Both my sister and I were very secure as children with our father. I have a very different relationship with my father than what my sister has,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, noted that her words highlight a psychological truth that parents often overlook: children raised in the same home do not necessarily experience the same childhood, nor do they need identical relationships with their parents to feel equally loved. “Every child enters a family with a different temperament, personality and emotional needs. One may seek frequent reassurance, another may express affection through conversation, while a third connects through shared activities. Even the same parent may be at a different stage of life when each child is growing up, balancing changing responsibilities, pressures and emotional capacities,” Delnna reflected.

This is why equality in parenting should not be confused with sameness. “Giving every child identical attention, opportunities or responses does not automatically ensure that each feels understood. Fairness means recognising individual needs without creating hierarchies of love. Problems emerge when differences become comparisons. The responsible child is expected to manage independently, the sensitive child is labelled demanding, and the outspoken child is repeatedly described as difficult. Over time, children may begin competing for approval or believing that affection depends upon fulfilling a particular role,” Delnna shared with indianexpress.com.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Emotional security develops through consistent experiences of responsiveness, acceptance and reliability. “Children need to know that their feelings matter, that differences will not threaten belonging and that they do not have to resemble a sibling to deserve love.”

Soundarya’s reflections also reveal how family relationships evolve. “As children become adults and grandchildren arrive, parents encounter new opportunities for connection. Grandparents may relate differently to a teenager discovering independence and a three-year-old seeking play and affection. Such relationships can enrich family life, provided affection remains attentive to each child’s needs rather than becoming a competition for attention,” said Delnna.

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The beauty of a family is not that everybody shares the same bond. “It is that every individual can experience a bond uniquely their own without ever questioning whether they belong,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.