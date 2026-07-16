Sonu Sood raises alarm over India’s loneliness crisis: ‘Bigger issue than most realise’

Sonu Sood recently drew attention to India’s growing loneliness crisis, highlighting the country’s position among the world’s loneliest nations. Taking to Instagram stories, the Happy New Year actor shared a worrying statistic: “Read somewhere…India is the 2nd loneliest country globally after Turkey, with 58% people feeling lonely,” he shared, adding: “For the last few days, I have been seeing conversations around loneliness everywhere. It’s a bigger issue than most people realise.”

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Sood was referring to a report published by digital entertainment platform JB.com in June 2026, which examined emotional well-being and social isolation across 36 countries. The actor also expressed his willingness to support anyone working on meaningful solutions to address the growing social challenge.